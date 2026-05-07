EXCLUSIVE: Radar Rips Lid Off Ted Turner's Insane Feud With Rupert Murdoch — And Why It Erupted Over a Boat Race

Turner, the founder of CNN, regularly attacked Murdoch's right-wing empire and once compared him to Adolf Hitler, while Murdoch built Fox News into CNN's fiercest rival after launching the network in 1996.

The pair's hostility shaped the rise of round-the-clock cable news and fueled years of personal insults, legal disputes and public taunts.

Yet despite the intensity of their clashes, Murdoch stunned many observers following Turner's death by describing him as "a great American and friend."

A longtime media insider told us the rivalry quickly became personal because both men saw themselves as pioneers who refused to back down.

The source added: "Ted believed Murdoch represented everything wrong with sensationalized television news, while Murdoch thought Turner was arrogant and politically self-righteous. Neither man knew how to walk away from a fight, but they respected each other's toughness."

Another insider close to Turner added, "The boat race became symbolic of their whole relationship. Ted felt Murdoch had tried to beat him unfairly, and after that he never trusted him again."