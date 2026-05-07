'Star Wars' Legend Mark Hamill Torn Apart For Posting AI Image of Trump in Grave — Just Weeks After Assassination Attempt on Prez at White House Dinner
May 7 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Mark Hamill is feeling the wrath from the MAGA base after posting an AI-generated image of what appears to be President Trump in a grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The iconic Star Wars legend took to the social media platform BlueSky on Thursday, May 7, to share the image, which included a headstone reading "Donald J. Trump" and the years "1946–2024."
Mark Hamill Claims Trump Has Committed 'Unprecedented Corruption'
Hamill's caption began with "If only," before going on a tangent as to why Trump should stick around long enough to see the impact of his decisions and behavior.
The actor continued: "He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes."
"Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore," Hamill added, before labeling the president, "Don, the con."
The controversial post went viral, with critics bashing Hamill, including the White House, which responded, "Mark Hamill is one sick individual. These Radical Left lunatics just can't help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President."
Mark Hamill Ripped on Social Media Over Post
Conservative comic Rob Schneider also rushed to tear Hamill apart.
"Mark Hamill is a sick, demented partisan and a disgrace to decent Americans," the Big Daddy actor raged. Another added, "Mark Hamill is, categorically, a loser. He had one role that made him a legend because he had Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Obi-Wan carrying his baggage."
A user went off, "Mark Hamill left X because he’s weak, now the things he posts on Bluesky show he's classless as well."
"Mark Hamill, you smug, washed-up has-been, posting that grotesque grave photo of President Trump," a person said. "You know exactly what you're doing… wishing death on a sitting president right after multiple assassination attempts. You're not stupid, but you are evil. You vile, tiny gnat!"
A Terrifying Attack on Trump
Last month, a gunman attempted to kill Trump during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Cole Allen Tomas, a teacher, is accused of trying to gun down guests at the event, where the president, First Lady Melania, JD Vance, and other notable figures were on hand.
Allen was officially charged with three criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president. The 31-year-old was not required to enter a plea at this time and faces life in prison if convicted.
A day after the attack, Trump was interviewed on 60 Minutes, where he claimed the alleged shooter was a "Christian, believer, and then he became an anti-Christian, and he had a lot of change. He was probably a pretty sick guy."
As far as Hamill, he is no stranger to speaking out against Trump, using his platform to push back against the president.
In 2024, following Trump's election victory over Kamala Harris, Hamill compared the victory to the attack on Pearl Harbor. The 74-year-old described the day as "a Day That Will Live In Infamy," a phrase used by President Franklin Roosevelt to describe the Japanese attack on the Pearl Harbor military base in 1941.
Once again, Hamill was slammed, with one person going off at the time, "Mark has allowed the darkness to consume his soul," and another said, "He's comparing one of the worst days in American history to an election that didn't go his way."