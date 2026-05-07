'Star Wars' Legend Mark Hamill Torn Apart For Posting AI Image of Trump in Grave — Just Weeks After Assassination Attempt on Prez at White House Dinner

Hamill's caption began with "If only," before going on a tangent as to why Trump should stick around long enough to see the impact of his decisions and behavior.

The actor continued: "He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes."

"Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore," Hamill added, before labeling the president, "Don, the con."

The controversial post went viral, with critics bashing Hamill, including the White House, which responded, "Mark Hamill is one sick individual. These Radical Left lunatics just can't help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President."