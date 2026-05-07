EXCLUSIVE: It Doesn't End! Blake Lively Files New Docs Seeking Damages From Justin Baldoni Days After Settling Bitter Legal Battle
May 7 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Blake Lively and the parties tied to Wayfarer Studios have reached a settlement resolving nearly all claims in their explosive legal war tied to It Ends With Us, but the actress is still pursuing punitive damages and attorneys' fees in a remaining fight she claims stems from a "retaliatory" lawsuit, Radar can report.
According to newly filed court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lively and the defendants, including Wayfarer Studios, Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, Jennifer Abel, and The Agency Group PR LLC, executed a settlement agreement aimed at ending most of the sprawling litigation.
Blake Lively Says It Doesn't End Here in New Lawsuit
The filing states the parties "have fully and finally resolved all claims" in the consolidated action except for one remaining issue tied to California Civil Code Section 47.1.
That unresolved portion centers on Lively’s request for attorneys' fees, compensatory damages, treble damages, and punitive damages connected to what her legal team describes as a retaliatory legal action filed against her after she allegedly raised harassment and retaliation concerns involving the production of It Ends With Us.
Sexual Harassment Claims Remain Alive
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni spiraled into one of Hollywood’s ugliest courtroom wars after the actress accused her co-star and director of sexual harassment and retaliation, while Baldoni denied wrongdoing and fought back with aggressive court filings and countersuits.
The latest filing argues California lawmakers created Section 47.1 specifically to protect individuals who speak publicly about alleged sexual assault, harassment, discrimination, or retaliation from facing retaliatory defamation lawsuits.
Lively’s attorneys argued the Wayfarer lawsuit was the "prototypical suit" the California Legislature intended to prevent under the statute, claiming the litigation itself became part of the alleged retaliation.
Both Parties Agreed To Not Drag This Out
According to the documents, Lively is seeking not only attorneys' fees and legal costs, but also compensatory damages that could automatically be tripled under the law, in addition to punitive damages.
Another major detail included in the filings is that both sides agreed to waive any appeal tied to the court’s eventual ruling on the pending 47.1 motion, signaling an apparent effort to finally bring closure to the years-long legal nightmare.
"The Stipulating Parties further agree that they hereby irrevocably waive any appeal from the Court’s determination of the 47.1 Motion," the filing states.
Bitter Legal Attacks
Lively's attorneys are also requesting permission to file a supplemental briefing in the case, arguing that major developments occurred after the original motion was filed and as the matter moved closer toward trial.
The actress is seeking leave to submit an additional brief addressing evolving factual developments and the impact of recent court rulings connected to the case.
The settlement comes after months of increasingly bitter legal attacks between the former co-stars, with both sides continuing to accuse each other of dishonesty and misconduct almost up until the agreement was finalized.
While the newly filed settlement appears to close the door on most of the litigation, the remaining fight over damages and attorneys' fees means the courtroom battle is not completely over just yet.