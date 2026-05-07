EXCLUSIVE: It Doesn't End! Blake Lively Files New Docs Seeking Damages From Justin Baldoni Days After Settling Bitter Legal Battle

Blake Lively and the parties tied to Wayfarer Studios have reached a settlement resolving nearly all claims in their explosive legal war tied to It Ends With Us, but the actress is still pursuing punitive damages and attorneys' fees in a remaining fight she claims stems from a "retaliatory" lawsuit, Radar can report.

According to newly filed court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lively and the defendants, including Wayfarer Studios, Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, Jennifer Abel, and The Agency Group PR LLC, executed a settlement agreement aimed at ending most of the sprawling litigation.