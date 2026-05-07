Trump Showers Pete Hegseth With Praise For 'Standing On Top of Table' While Others Ducked for Cover During WHCD Shooting Horror 

However, not everyone agreed with the president's praise, as evidenced by the backlash on social media.

"Rule number 1: when an active shooter is on the premises, don't stand on a table," one person tweeted.

Another added, "There's a time to duck and seek cover under fire. Maybe @PeteHegseth should watch a few John Wayne movies to discover the difference between bravery & stupidity?"

A third person warned: "Note to WH Dining Staff: If Sec of War is invited to dinner, ensure his table is structurally able to support the Secretary if he is required to heroically jump on it."

While one user snarked, "Of course he stood on the table, he heard they were giving away free shots."