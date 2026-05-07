Trump Showers Pete Hegseth With Praise For 'Standing On Top of Table' While Others Ducked for Cover During WHCD Shooting Horror
May 7 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's behavior may baffle many people, but President Trump seems to be a fan, RadarOnline.com can report, especially after the defense secretary stood while others cowered during the recent attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Trump praised his cabinet member for his reaction and response to the attack, at a time when the secretary's job security has been questioned.
Praise for Pete Hegseth
While speaking at an event for military moms, Trump noticed Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Rauchet, in the crowd, and launched into a complimentary spiel about her hubby.
"He's doing some job, I'll tell you. He's doing a job, you know? He stood up. He was the only one standing up in the ballroom the other day at the event at the White House," Trump gushed.
"We had a little dinner the other night, and your husband was standing on top of a table," Trump emphasized. "Everyone else was under the table. So that's what we want of our Secretary of War, right?
"We want somebody, but he was standing at the top of the table; everyone else was under the damn table."
He added, "Anyway, he's doing a fantastic job."
'Bravery' or 'Stupidity'?
However, not everyone agreed with the president's praise, as evidenced by the backlash on social media.
"Rule number 1: when an active shooter is on the premises, don't stand on a table," one person tweeted.
Another added, "There's a time to duck and seek cover under fire. Maybe @PeteHegseth should watch a few John Wayne movies to discover the difference between bravery & stupidity?"
A third person warned: "Note to WH Dining Staff: If Sec of War is invited to dinner, ensure his table is structurally able to support the Secretary if he is required to heroically jump on it."
While one user snarked, "Of course he stood on the table, he heard they were giving away free shots."
Pete Hegseth's Rocky Tenure
The presidential praise was a change of tune from how Trump had previously referred to Hegseth. The 45-year-old has had a rocky tenure in his position, with notable public meltdowns, including snapping at reporters, leading many of his critics to ponder if he's suited for the high-pressure role of defense secretary.
And Trump has not hesitated to remind Hegseth of his critics. At a cabinet meeting earlier this year, Trump's attempt to compliment Hegseth and praise his work completely fell apart, as he instead brought up just how unpopular the former Fox News personality is these days.
"Somebody came up to me yesterday, gave you a very hard time," Trump claimed about Hegseth. According to the president, an anonymous source told him he "made a mistake" in hiring Hegseth, as Trump's target appeared to strain his face.
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Trump's 'Vote of Confidence'
"Pete Hegseth is doing a great job," Trump noted, before adding a bit more gas to the flame. "When I tell you who, you're not even going to believe it. He gave you such a nasty, hard time."
Trump wrapped it all up by patting Hegseth on the arm a few times. The painfully awkward clip was spread on X, and critics were quick to accuse Trump of already throwing Hegseth "under the bus."