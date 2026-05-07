EXCLUSIVE: Ted Turner's Biggest Scandals Exposed — From 'Racist' and Hitler Gags to Crazed Office Naked Stunt

Over decades, the billionaire businessman became known almost as much for inflammatory remarks and reckless behavior as for revolutionizing television news.

His public disputes ranged from insulting religious believers and making jokes accused of racism to comparing rival media mogul News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch to Adolf Hitler.

Turner's private conduct also fueled his reputation as an unpredictable executive willing to ignore convention in pursuit of success.

A former Turner associate said the mogul often believed outrage was part of his appeal.

They added: "Ted thought being provocative proved he was fearless. He liked shocking people because he believed that was what separated him from ordinary businessmen."

Another insider added: "There were executives who admired his genius but also dreaded what he might say next. He could go from brilliant to deeply offensive in the same conversation."