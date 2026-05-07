EXCLUSIVE: Dave Chappelle Reveals 16-Year-Old Daughter’s Brutal Take on Trump — 'First White President I’ve Seen… And They’re Not Good at It, Daddy'

The comedy icon, 52, described how daughter Sanaa, 16, was born a year after Obama became the first Black president, and that Trump, 79, has tainted her view of white Commanders-in-Chief.

Dave Chappelle revealed his teenage daughter is deeply disturbed by Donald Trump ’s presidency after growing up during the Barack Obama years, admitting the political whiplash has warped her outlook on race, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"My kids, maybe my daughter's entire lifetime. I was trying to explain to somebody, I'm like, you know, my daughter is 16, so Donald Trump is like the first white president she's ever seen. And my baby's like, 'No, they're not good at it, daddy,'" the A Star Is Born actor confessed.

Chapelle made the revelation during an appearance on Michelle Obama 's IMO podcast on May 6, as the former first lady took her show on the road to Yellow Springs, Ohio, where the stand-up superstar lives a quiet life outside of the spotlight.

Chapelle went on to bemoan the "insufferable" times today under a Trump presidency.

The Chapelle's Show star said he's been getting a taste of what the public is feeling after playing a series of small club shows in North Hollywood, California, to test out new jokes and "see where I'm at and where people are."

"It's not that my voice is important, but now it's like somewhere the crowd is coming, almost like a church. They're not coming to hear me say anything important, but they're coming to lay down a burden, so to speak," he explained.

While calling the shows "incredibly fun to do," Chapelle shared, "What it tells me about where people are, and remember this is in North Hollywood, so everyone's doing pretty good out there, is that these times are uncertain. That there's an emotional content or pain, or some people come to counteract a numbness, they just wanna laugh so they can feel something."