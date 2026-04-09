Trump Family Feud Explodes: Melania Keeps Son Barron, 20, 'Separate' From Older Siblings — And 'Left Three of Them Off the Guest List' for Birthday Party
April 9 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Melania Trump is said to be doing everything in her power to keep her only son, Barron, away from his older siblings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The youngest Trump celebrated his 20th birthday on March 20, and one source claims only his sister Tiffany was included on the guest list.
'They're Not Close At All'
"They're not close at all," the insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "This wasn't an oversight. They were left off the list." According to one report, Melania was in charge of the party invitations and decided all the attention should be on Barron.
The source explained: "Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron, not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children."
It should come as no surprise that 32-year-old Tiffany is said to have been on the guest list, especially since previous reports have circulated the two youngest siblings have the closest bond. The two have been photographed together looking happy in the past.
However, Barron hasn't been photographed too often alongside his other siblings, Don Jr., 48; Ivanka, 44; and Eric, 42.
Barron Trump's Bond With Sister Tiffany
"Barron didn't grow up with them in the same way," the insider noted. "There isn't a real bond there." Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric are all the kids of President Trump's first wife, Ivana, while Tiffany's mother is Marla Maples, his second wife.
As for Melania, who has been accused of being overprotective, a source claimed she wants to keep Barron away from the spotlight, despite all eyes being on his controversial father in the White House.
The insider said, "She's always kept Barron separate. This just made it obvious."
Despite Barron studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business, Melania has made it clear she's still in his corner.
Melania Trump Is There for Barron 'Nonstop'
While promoting her documentary, MELANIA, the 55-year-old spoke to Maria Batiromo on Fox Business, and admitted just how much she looks over her son.
"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," she confessed. "He's an incredible young man; we are very proud of him. Second year in Stern School of Business, and he loves it."
She added: "And this time it's very different, because he's 19 years old and the first time he was 10 years old. He understands politics, he gives advice to his father, we talk about it, so, very different."
While Barron didn't have his brothers on his birthday list, that has not stopped him from working with them. Barron, Don Jr., and Eric co-founded the cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial in 2024.
According to Forbes, it has since added $1.5billion to their coffers, with Barron taking 10 percent, or $150million.
"He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years," a source previously explained. "Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money."
The insider noted, "This is how to impress his family. He wants to make his own mark.
"He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother..."