Trump Family Feud Explodes: Melania Keeps Son Barron, 20, 'Separate' From Older Siblings — And 'Left Three of Them Off the Guest List' for Birthday Party

"They're not close at all," the insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "This wasn't an oversight. They were left off the list." According to one report, Melania was in charge of the party invitations and decided all the attention should be on Barron.

The source explained: "Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron, not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children."

It should come as no surprise that 32-year-old Tiffany is said to have been on the guest list, especially since previous reports have circulated the two youngest siblings have the closest bond. The two have been photographed together looking happy in the past.

However, Barron hasn't been photographed too often alongside his other siblings, Don Jr., 48; Ivanka, 44; and Eric, 42.