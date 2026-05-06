Cruise From Hell: Deadly Hantavirus Spreads to Europe as MV Hondius Passenger Tests Positive After Leaving Ship

The Hondius remains stranded at sea with nearly 150 people on board, after the luxury line was refused permission to dock in the West African island nation of Cape Verde.

The Swiss man, who had voyaged on the ship with his wife last month, became ill after returning home. Hantavirus can lie dormant for up to eight weeks.

The man tested positive back home for the Andes strain, a rare form of hantavirus that can spread between humans through close contact. His wife has self-isolated as a precaution.

Typically, hantavirus is linked to exposure to rodent droppings, as was the fatal case with Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa.