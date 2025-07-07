EXCLUSIVE: How Michael Jackson's Relationship With Second Wife Debbie Rowe 'Doomed Marriage to Lisa Marie Presley'

A shocking manuscript exposed how the late Lisa Marie Presley's brief marriage with Michael Jackson was marred by a twisted love triangle with his second wife Debbie Rowe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Presley was just 25 years old when she tied the knot with then-35-year-old Jackson in May 1994.

The heavily scrutinized relationship dominated headlines, and by August 1996, Elvis' daughter and the King of Pop parted ways.