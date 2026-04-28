'Leaving Neverland' Director Rips Jaafar Jackson's 'Very Wooden' Performance in Uncle's Biopic — and Claims King of Pop is Portrayed as 'Asexual Plastic Action Doll'

"The first part of Michael as a child, I could kind of buy that," Reed explained to Variety, before launching into an attack on the King of Pop's nephew's performance.

"But as soon as we go to the adult Jackson, played by his nephew Jaafar, that burst my bubble. I thought, he’s a great dancer, but his performance is very wooden, and one of the reasons for that is he didn't have much of a script to work with."

Reed raged, "He becomes this waxwork who performs these jukebox songs, but there’s zero insight into what makes Jackson tick. He’s this asexual plastic action doll of a figure in the film. And of course, the issue of his relationship with children is completely distorted by the fact that they portray him as an eccentric, overgrown child, which we know is not the full story."

The Emmy winner then called out Jackson's family, accusing them of protecting his legacy by "whitewashing" his alleged sexual assaults against children.