'It's Bulls--t': Epstein's Brother Mark Claims Bombshell Suicide Note Was a 'Forgery' — As He Continues To Deny Vile Pedo Took His Own Life Behind Bars
May 12 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's brother isn't buying the recent reveal of the convicted sex fiend's "suicide note," RadarOnline.com can report.
Mark Epstein is still convinced his older brother was murdered, and says a new review of Jeffrey's autopsy will "conclusively" show he "could not have committed suicide."
The Note is a 'Fake'
After a federal judge unsealed a suicide note allegedly written by the pedophile, Mark called shenanigans, declaring it a "forgery."
"It's bulls--t and let me explain why," Mark said. "I've known Jeff all my life. If he was going to kill himself, if he was going to write a suicide note, he would've written it 'to somebody,' not just a blanket statement saying goodbye. I don't buy that."
Plus, Mark claims that there were "other bruises" on the disgraced financier's body that the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ignored. He alleges that these marks "prove conclusively that it could not have been a suicide."
The note in question reads: "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!"
Jeffrey's cellmate, Nick Tartaglione, claimed to have found it in July 2019 following his failed suicide attempt.
Jeffrey Epstein Was Attacked by His Cellmate
But Mark argues Tartaglione can't necessarily be trusted, claiming the roommate had recently fought with Jeffrey.
"In the July incident, Jeffrey’s cellmate attacked him," Mark said. "He reported it as such, he told his lawyer as such, and then he recanted that story, saying he couldn't remember what happened because he was fearful of retaliation."
He adds that this was the reason Jeffrey "was taken off suicide watch so quickly, because they knew it wasn’t a suicide attempt."
Suicide Note Discovery
Tartaglione – a disgraced ex-cop now serving four life sentences – claimed during a recent podcast appearance he stumbled upon the note, revealing it had been ripped from a yellow legal pad and hidden in plain sight.
According to the convicted killer, the message was tucked inside a graphic novel he picked up after Epstein had been moved out of their shared cell and placed on suicide watch.
"I opened the book to read, and there it was," he recalled.
Tartaglione claimed he had given the note to his legal team out of fear Epstein might accuse him of more violence, after he previously claimed his cellmate had tried to murder him.
New Autopsy Findings
As for the new "peer review" of the autopsy, Mark would only say that it was done by "a very respected group of forensic pathologists." However, he declined to identify them by name.
"I don't want them to be harassed. And their report is their work, and they are not doing it on my behalf," he explained. "I’m not paying for this. They contacted me, and I just provided them with all the autopsy information and photographs."
Regardless, Mark stands firm in the belief that his brother's death wasn't a suicide: "Anybody who still thinks it’s a suicide after the report comes out; they should be declared brain dead."