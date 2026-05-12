'It's Bulls--t': Epstein's Brother Mark Claims Bombshell Suicide Note Was a 'Forgery' — As He Continues To Deny Vile Pedo Took His Own Life Behind Bars

After a federal judge unsealed a suicide note allegedly written by the pedophile, Mark called shenanigans, declaring it a "forgery."

"It's bulls--t and let me explain why," Mark said. "I've known Jeff all my life. If he was going to kill himself, if he was going to write a suicide note, he would've written it 'to somebody,' not just a blanket statement saying goodbye. I don't buy that."

Plus, Mark claims that there were "other bruises" on the disgraced financier's body that the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ignored. He alleges that these marks "prove conclusively that it could not have been a suicide."

The note in question reads: "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!"

Jeffrey's cellmate, Nick Tartaglione, claimed to have found it in July 2019 following his failed suicide attempt.