Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

'It's Bulls--t': Epstein's Brother Mark Claims Bombshell Suicide Note Was a 'Forgery' — As He Continues To Deny Vile Pedo Took His Own Life Behind Bars

jeffrey epstein
Source: mega; department of justice

Jeffrey Epstein's brother doesn't believe a 'suicide note' found in the financier's cell is legit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein's brother isn't buying the recent reveal of the convicted sex fiend's "suicide note," RadarOnline.com can report.

Mark Epstein is still convinced his older brother was murdered, and says a new review of Jeffrey's autopsy will "conclusively" show he "could not have committed suicide."

Article continues below advertisement

The Note is a 'Fake'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Mark Epstein said his brother would never kill himself without specifically saying goodbye to someone.

After a federal judge unsealed a suicide note allegedly written by the pedophile, Mark called shenanigans, declaring it a "forgery."

"It's bulls--t and let me explain why," Mark said. "I've known Jeff all my life. If he was going to kill himself, if he was going to write a suicide note, he would've written it 'to somebody,' not just a blanket statement saying goodbye. I don't buy that."

Plus, Mark claims that there were "other bruises" on the disgraced financier's body that the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ignored. He alleges that these marks "prove conclusively that it could not have been a suicide."

The note in question reads: "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!"

Jeffrey's cellmate, Nick Tartaglione, claimed to have found it in July 2019 following his failed suicide attempt.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Was Attacked by His Cellmate

Jeffrey Epstein alleged suicide note.
Source: SDNY

The suicide note was found in Jeffrey Epstein's cell by his cellmate.

But Mark argues Tartaglione can't necessarily be trusted, claiming the roommate had recently fought with Jeffrey.

"In the July incident, Jeffrey’s cellmate attacked him," Mark said. "He reported it as such, he told his lawyer as such, and then he recanted that story, saying he couldn't remember what happened because he was fearful of retaliation."

He adds that this was the reason Jeffrey "was taken off suicide watch so quickly, because they knew it wasn’t a suicide attempt."

Article continues below advertisement

Suicide Note Discovery

jeffrey epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019.

Tartaglione – a disgraced ex-cop now serving four life sentences – claimed during a recent podcast appearance he stumbled upon the note, revealing it had been ripped from a yellow legal pad and hidden in plain sight.

According to the convicted killer, the message was tucked inside a graphic novel he picked up after Epstein had been moved out of their shared cell and placed on suicide watch.

"I opened the book to read, and there it was," he recalled.

Tartaglione claimed he had given the note to his legal team out of fear Epstein might accuse him of more violence, after he previously claimed his cellmate had tried to murder him.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Anthony Pollio

Catholic Deacon, 33, Mauled to Death in Suspected Bear Attack Left Heartbreaking Voicemail to His Father While on Fatal Hike

split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump

'It's So Pathetic': Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages MAGA Stars Are Too Scared to Blast Trump and Lose Access to Mar-a-Lago Parties and White House Events

New Autopsy Findings

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

jeffrey epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Paramedics rushed to save his life after his first suicide attempt.

As for the new "peer review" of the autopsy, Mark would only say that it was done by "a very respected group of forensic pathologists." However, he declined to identify them by name.

"I don't want them to be harassed. And their report is their work, and they are not doing it on my behalf," he explained. "I’m not paying for this. They contacted me, and I just provided them with all the autopsy information and photographs."

Regardless, Mark stands firm in the belief that his brother's death wasn't a suicide: "Anybody who still thinks it’s a suicide after the report comes out; they should be declared brain dead."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.