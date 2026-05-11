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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

'I Cut Him Down' — Epstein's Cellmate Recalls the Moment He Allegedly Saved the Pedo's Life Following His Botched Suicide Attempt Behind Bars

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein's cellmate has been linked to the pedophile.

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May 11 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein's cellmate Nick Tartaglione's alleged efforts to save the vile pedophile's life behind bars have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The story has resurfaced after a suicide note, said to be written by Epstein, was unsealed by a federal judge last week.

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Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Fails

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Mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein is believed to have attempted suicide in July 2019, but failed.

According to the House Inhabit Substack, writer Jessica Reed Kraus claimed Epstein, who had previously accused Tartaglione of trying to murder him, attempted suicide in July 2019 as the disgraced cop was sleeping.

Tartaglione is currently serving four life sentences for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men. His hard drive is said to have contained embedded audio clips featuring Tartaglione narrating portions of his story. Kraus writes that "on the night in question, Epstein appeared to be sleeping, snoring loudly.

"Nick put in headphones and went to sleep. At some point, he felt something hit his leg. When his eyes adjusted to the dark, he saw Epstein hanging, his eyes partly open."

Kraus writes that Tartaglione claimed he used a "small razor blade inmates were allowed for grooming. Nick says he cut Epstein down and began chest compressions while calling for guards. He says Epstein regained breathing before officers arrived."

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Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Suicide Note Found

Jeffrey Epstein alleged suicide note.
Source: SDNY

His cellmate, Nick Tartaglione, claimed he found Epstein's alleged suicide note.

Following the incident, Tartaglione said, according to Kraus, he was "permanently recast in the public imagination," as he was then linked to the convicted sex offender. Tartaglione had previously claimed he found a suicide note allegedly written by Epstein after the botched attempt.

According to the former cop, he found the note, revealing it had been torn from a yellow legal pad and hidden in plain sight. He claimed the message was inside a graphic novel he picked up after Epstein had been moved out of their shared cell and placed on suicide watch.

The note reads: "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!"

"I opened the book to read, and there it was," Tartaglione recalled. However, he claimed he had given the note to his legal team out of fear that Epstein might accuse him of more violence.

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Jeffrey Epstein's Death Theories Erupt

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

The pedophile was put on suicide watch following his botched attempt.

Epstein would attempt suicide again in August 2019, one month later, this time he was successful, as he was found dead in his cell before he could stand trial for sex trafficking minors.

Afterwards, Tartaglione is said to have wondered why he was put in the same cell with Epstein, and why their pairing wasn't questioned following his death. Many theories have been floated after the pedophile's death, with many suggesting he could have been murdered.

At the time of his death, Dr. Kristin Roman had ticked "pending studies" in the autopsy report. However, just five days later, her boss, chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson, officially ruled Epstein's death a suicide, after "careful review of all investigative information."

In a transcript from Dr. Roman's interview for the Justice Department investigation, made public this year under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the medical expert explained she was "being thorough" by holding off on making Epstein's cause of death official before coming to a decision.

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'His Manner of Death is Suicide'

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Mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Epstein's cause of death was officially ruled a suicide.

"It was pretty clear-cut," Dr. Roman said, according to the transcript. "His manner of death is suicide... His cause of death is hanging, and his manner of death is suicide."

Meanwhile, while his cause of death has been made official, Epstein's brother, Mark, has ripped apart the medical examiner's ruling.

"They're either lying, they're incompetent, or they're wrong," Mark previously raged to Business Insider.

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