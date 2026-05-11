'I Cut Him Down' — Epstein's Cellmate Recalls the Moment He Allegedly Saved the Pedo's Life Following His Botched Suicide Attempt Behind Bars

According to the House Inhabit Substack, writer Jessica Reed Kraus claimed Epstein, who had previously accused Tartaglione of trying to murder him, attempted suicide in July 2019 as the disgraced cop was sleeping.

Tartaglione is currently serving four life sentences for the 2016 kidnappings and killings of four men. His hard drive is said to have contained embedded audio clips featuring Tartaglione narrating portions of his story. Kraus writes that "on the night in question, Epstein appeared to be sleeping, snoring loudly.

"Nick put in headphones and went to sleep. At some point, he felt something hit his leg. When his eyes adjusted to the dark, he saw Epstein hanging, his eyes partly open."

Kraus writes that Tartaglione claimed he used a "small razor blade inmates were allowed for grooming. Nick says he cut Epstein down and began chest compressions while calling for guards. He says Epstein regained breathing before officers arrived."