Sydney Sweeney's 'Euphoria' Sex Worker Storyline Sparks Backlash from OnlyFans' Creators — As Actress Shocks Fans with Most Explicit Scenes Yet

And in the most recent episode, which aired on Sunday, May 10, Cassie grows in size and becomes as tall as characters from the movies Attack of the 50 Foot Woman and the Godzilla franchise before destroying parts of Los Angeles and exposing her breasts.

But the storyline hasn’t gone down well with all viewers, notably OnlyFans stars, including Sydney Leathers, who has called much of the storyline "ridiculous and cartoonish," noting that there is so much that they have her doing that is not even allowed on OnlyFans.

She told Variety: "That alone is infuriating: the age-play stuff where she’s dressed as a baby in a diaper, for example.