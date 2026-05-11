Sydney Sweeney's 'Euphoria' Sex Worker Storyline Sparks Backlash from OnlyFans' Creators — As Actress Shocks Fans with Most Explicit Scenes Yet
May 11 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney's controversial sex worker storyline in Euphoria's third season has received backlash from OnlyFans creators, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress’ character, Cassie Howard, embarks on a career posting explicit content on OnlyFans to raise money for an expensive wedding to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) – dressing up for a baby and a dog for her content.
'50 Foot Woman' Fantasy Scene
And in the most recent episode, which aired on Sunday, May 10, Cassie grows in size and becomes as tall as characters from the movies Attack of the 50 Foot Woman and the Godzilla franchise before destroying parts of Los Angeles and exposing her breasts.
But the storyline hasn’t gone down well with all viewers, notably OnlyFans stars, including Sydney Leathers, who has called much of the storyline "ridiculous and cartoonish," noting that there is so much that they have her doing that is not even allowed on OnlyFans.
She told Variety: "That alone is infuriating: the age-play stuff where she’s dressed as a baby in a diaper, for example.
'Perpetuating Stereotypes'
"Credit card processors have very strict rules that you have to abide by, and the rules are getting stricter all the time."
OnlyFans’ acceptable use policy states that "illegal activity, including actual, claimed, or role-played: exploitation, abuse, or harm of individuals under the age of 18; incest; bestiality; necrophilia; rape or sexual assault; and any content or conduct that promotes terrorism" is prohibited.
Fellow creator and former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward called the baby scene "beyond troubling" and one that "serves to perpetuate stereotypes that sex workers have no moral compass and that they will do anything for money."
'I'm Not Laughing'
"There's always this untrue stigma that somehow sex work is synonymous with sex trafficking and abuse," the creator said. "And they just said, let's make a joke of it. That is so funny. I'm not laughing."
Show creator Sam Levinson previously told The Hollywood Reporter of the storyline: "(Cassie) has got her dog house and her little dog ears and the nose, and that has its own humor, but what makes the scene is the fact that her housekeeper is the one filming it.
"What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion – the gag is to jump out, to break the wall."
On Levinson's comments, Ward added, "That speaks volumes to me about why this OnlyFans storyline is being represented in the way that it is. It’s not being taken seriously.
“It reminds me of when I pranced around in lingerie on Boy Meets World."
She added, "It's just the guys in the writer's room coming up with their fantasies. To take someone so traditionally blonde and beautiful with the biggest boobs and dress her up as a dog and baby is really bizarre, but at the same time so expected in Hollywood."