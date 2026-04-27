'Boy Meets World' Alum Maitland Ward Reveals Jaw-Dropping Monthly OnlyFans Income — Decades After Earning $25K Per Episode on Disney Sitcom
April 27 2026, Updated 3:52 p.m. ET
Maitland Ward opened up about her shocking career pivot and the massive paycheck that came with it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former sitcom star, 49, compared her Boy Meets World salary to her current OnlyFans earnings, and the difference is staggering.
From $25K Per Episode to 'Six Figures a Month'
During Monday's episode of Hollywood Demons: Child Stars Gone Wild, Ward revealed she earned "$20,000 or $25,000" per episode playing Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World, per Us Weekly.
But she noted the instability that came with acting at the time.
"I didn’t have all the guarantees," Ward said. "I could be fired at any point."
Now, her income looks very different, with the 49-year-old claiming she makes "six figures a month" on OnlyFans.
"I am creating this brand," she added. "I can make it go for as long as I want it to go."
Reinventing Herself After Hollywood
Ward's TV career extended beyond her Disney fame, including a role as Jessica Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful.
In 2019, she pivoted into the adult content industry and launched her OnlyFans account, later detailing her journey in her memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood.
'Multifaceted'
Speaking to Fox News Digital, Ward described her new career as empowering.
"My story is multifaceted," she said. "It's really a story of self-discovery and finding who you are as an authentic person in any way that you want to."
However, she also reflected on how long it took to process her early experiences in Hollywood.
"It was very therapeutic to tell the story at the age that I am now... about my young self coming up in a business that thought of her as a product," she said.
Ward also recalled being "sexualized" during her time on Boy Meets World, noting she didn't fully grasp it at the time.
"We all just thought it was normal and nobody thought anything of it," she said. "But when you examine it... it's really troubling."
Slamming Hollywood's 'Twisted' System
Ward didn't hold back when describing the industry she grew up in, comparing it to a system that molded young actors for profit.
"I can't speak to how Hollywood is today because it’s such a different animal than it was back when I was getting into it," she said. "Back then, I think they looked at these young actors as like property coming in."
"I think it was such a factory kind of environment," she continued. "Like you were just a product being sold, and you knew that yourself."
She also pointed to the pressures placed on young women in the industry.
"Women were just put into this box where you had to be this young woman that was either a virgin and a s--- all at once," she said. "And I hate to use those terms exactly, but that's what it was."
Referencing Britney Spears, Ward added: "She had to go on TV and swear up and down she was a virgin, but she was being used provocatively... it was all for this twisted male gaze."