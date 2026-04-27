'Boy Meets World' Alum Maitland Ward Reveals Jaw-Dropping Monthly OnlyFans Income — Decades After Earning $25K Per Episode on Disney Sitcom

During Monday's episode of Hollywood Demons: Child Stars Gone Wild, Ward revealed she earned "$20,000 or $25,000" per episode playing Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World, per Us Weekly.

But she noted the instability that came with acting at the time.

"I didn’t have all the guarantees," Ward said. "I could be fired at any point."

Now, her income looks very different, with the 49-year-old claiming she makes "six figures a month" on OnlyFans.

"I am creating this brand," she added. "I can make it go for as long as I want it to go."