'My Name Is Earl' Star Jaime Pressly Becomes Latest '90s Pin-Up to Join OnlyFans after 'American Pie' Actress Shannon Elizabeth Raked in Over $1Million
May 8 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
My Name Is Earl star Jaime Pressly has become the latest '90s pin-up to join OnlyFans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 48-year-old actress has promised to show wild new snaps, nearly 20 years after posing nude for Playboy.
Glamorous and Revealing Content
Pressly announced her arrival on the X-rated platform days after American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth revealed she’s made over $1million in her first week on OnlyFans.
The mother-of-three teased subscribers with glamorous and revealing content, promising fans a more unfiltered side of her life.
Pressly told Variety: "I've always believed in evolving with the times. This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention."
"I've loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face-to-face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans."
'A Little Sweet, A Little Wild, Always Authentic'
Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman, who helped consult Jaime on her OnlyFans launch, added: "Jaime Pressly has the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward. She's an elite entertainer, and fans are going to love what she creates here."
Her OnlyFans bio reads: "This is where things get a little more personal, playful and completely unfiltered.
"A little sweet, a little wild, always authentic."
The page promises "exclusive photos" and videos, "behind-the-scenes moments from my life," "late-night thoughts,” one-on-one chats, and "the side of me Hollywood doesn't always get to see."
Hot on the Heels of Pin-Up Pal
Presley is an old friend of Elizabeth's, who is signed up for OnlyFans at the age of 52. Before Pressly joined Elizabeth on the platform, the pair shared a joint Instagram post on April 26 with multiple photos of them together.
In the caption, Elizabeth wrote: "So great seeing you after all these years, @jaimepressly. Always nice crossing paths again and sharing a moment like this."
Elizabeth told People she has turned her back on Hollywood after "other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career."
“This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans," she added. “I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future.”
Pressly is best known for her role of Joy Turner on the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, alongside Jason Lee. In its first season, it averaged 10.9 million viewers, making it a cornerstone of NBC's Thursday night line-up.
The actress also won the Emmy for outstanding actress in a comedy series.
Her other TV roles include the CBS sitcom Mom, which earned her a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination. Her films range from Can't Hardly Wait and Not Another Teen Movie to I Love You, Man.
The star has focused her career on television in recent years, appearing in Welcome to Flatch, The Conners and Elsbeth.