'My Name Is Earl' Star Jaime Pressly Becomes Latest '90s Pin-Up to Join OnlyFans after 'American Pie' Actress Shannon Elizabeth Raked in Over $1Million

Pressly announced her arrival on the X-rated platform days after American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth revealed she’s made over $1million in her first week on OnlyFans.

The mother-of-three teased subscribers with glamorous and revealing content, promising fans a more unfiltered side of her life.

Pressly told Variety: "I've always believed in evolving with the times. This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention."

"I've loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face-to-face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans."