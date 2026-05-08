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Home > Ticker > Donald Trump

White House UFO Dump Reveals Unexplained Apollo 17 Image of 3 Mysterious Dots in Space May Be 'Physical Object'

More information has been released on a decades-old photo from space.
Source: MEGA; DOW

More information has been released on a decades-old photo from space.

May 8 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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An eerie image from the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972 of three dots in a "triangular" formation has baffled scientists and true believes alike for decades.

Now, after the Trump administration's release of dozens of UFO-related files, it's been confirmed that it's possible the photo wasn't a matter of a camera defect or lens flare, but could actually be "the result of a physical object."

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Apollo 17 Mission Photo

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The three dots in space could be a 'physical object,' but it is unconfirmed.
Source: Department of War (DOW)

The three dots in space could be a 'physical object,' but it is unconfirmed.

"As part of the review of historical UAP materials under PURSUE, DOW (Department of War) has opened a case to investigate the accompanying NASA photograph from the Apollo 17 mission, taken December 1972," the description of the image read on the Department of War site.

"The image contains three 'dots' in a triangular formation in the lower right quadrant of the lunar sky that is clearly visible upon magnification of the image," the summary continued. "While this photo has been previously released and discussed by keen observers, there is no consensus about the nature of the anomaly."

"New preliminary US government analysis suggests the image feature is potentially the result of a physical object in the scene. Additionally, as part of this investigation, the government has obtained the original film from the Apollo 17 mission and the results of the full NASA and DOW analysis will be released when completed," the description concluded.

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Trump Promised to Release UFO Files

Donald Trump ordered over 160 previously classified UFO-related files to be released.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump ordered over 160 previously classified UFO-related files to be released.

As Radar previously reported, Trump ordered the public release of decades of "government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

"The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly," the Pentagon announced in a press release on Friday, May 8. "The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place — no clearance required.

"While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files."

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Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon was in 'lockstep' with Trump on the files dump.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon was in 'lockstep' with Trump on the files dump.

Pete Hegseth also released a statement that the Pentagon is in "lockstep" with Trump, 79, on the release of the files in efforts to bring "unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena."

"These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves," he noted. "This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."

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Critics on social media didn't appreciate the lack of depth in the files.
Source: MEGA

Critics on social media didn't appreciate the lack of depth in the files.

However, some were unimpressed with the lack of clear information in the files and brought their complaints to the comments section of the White House announcement.

One X user lamented, "The government releasing Apollo UFO files feels historic until you realize the conclusion is still: 'We found a weird thing. Please argue online forever.'"

Another person joked, "Quick release the UFO files to distract from the (Iran) war, that was used to distract from the Epstein files."

A third user joined in, "Okay, now can you also release the conversations, pictures, or videos of their kind and existence? Not just their 'object.'"

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