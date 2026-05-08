Eerie UFO Files Show Star-Shaped Object Making Zigzag Moves Across Sky in Newly Released Videos by Pentagon

In the eerie clip, captured in 2013 and submitted by US Central Command personnel, an "eight-pointed star" is seen moving quickly left and right across the sky.

The footage is said to have been shot by an "infrared sensor aboard a US military platform." According to a description on the UFO files website released by the department, "This video depicts an area of contrast resembling an eight-pointed star with arms of alternating length."

However, a note on the site points out the video description is only for informational purposes, and that "readers should not interpret any part of this description as reflecting an analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination."

Also in the files, famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin recalled seeing a "fairly bright light source" while aboard the Apollo 11.