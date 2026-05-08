Eerie UFO Files Show Star-Shaped Object Making Zigzag Moves Across Sky in Newly Released Videos by Pentagon
May 8 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Footage released in the Pentagon UFO files appears to show a strange star-shaped object darting across the sky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, May 8, the Department of Defense released 162 files related to UFOs, with some files dating back almost 80 years.
In the eerie clip, captured in 2013 and submitted by US Central Command personnel, an "eight-pointed star" is seen moving quickly left and right across the sky.
The footage is said to have been shot by an "infrared sensor aboard a US military platform." According to a description on the UFO files website released by the department, "This video depicts an area of contrast resembling an eight-pointed star with arms of alternating length."
However, a note on the site points out the video description is only for informational purposes, and that "readers should not interpret any part of this description as reflecting an analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination."
Also in the files, famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin recalled seeing a "fairly bright light source" while aboard the Apollo 11.
"The first unusual thing that we saw, I guess, was one day out or something pretty close to the moon," Aldrin recalled, according to the files. "It had a sizable dimension to it, so we put the monocular on it."
The now 96-year-old, who was the second person to walk on the moon, explained, "I don’t know whether I saw it the first night, but I’m sure I saw it the second night. I was trying to go to sleep with all the lights out. I observed what I thought were little flashes inside the cabin, spaced a couple of minutes apart..."
The Apollo 12 lunar mission also witnessed bizarre lights in November 1969, as astronauts captured five different "unidentified phenomena" from the moon.
Earlier this year, President Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other federal agencies to begin going through UFO files and releasing them to the public.
In response, Hegseth said, "We're digging in. We're going to be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. There will be more coming on that as far as the process of what we'll do."
On Friday, Hegseth spoke to the American people in a statement and said, "...These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation, and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."
The department also applauded their release of the files: "The American people have asked for more transparency on these topics, and President Trump is delivering. While all of the files have been reviewed for security purposes, many of the materials have not yet been analyzed for resolution of any anomalies..."
The president has never been quiet when it comes to the possibility of aliens. In 2024, he told popular podcaster Joe Rogan there's "no reason" not to believe there are other beings besides humans.
He added at the time: "They could be also ... I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas."
However, when Trump first handed out the order to release the files, Dr. Don Donderi, a retired psychology professor at McGill University in Montreal and author of UFOs, ETs and Alien Abductions, wasn't expecting any shocking revelations from the mandate.
"Governments across the world have been dismissing sightings for decades as human misperceptions or radar system failures," he said at the time, "so why would we imagine there would be some bombshell buried in the files there now?"
Dr. Donderi added, "It'll probably just be more of the same, even though I'd be delighted if I was proven wrong."