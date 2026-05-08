Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Breaking News

Eerie UFO Files Show Star-Shaped Object Making Zigzag Moves Across Sky in Newly Released Videos by Pentagon

Photo of Donald Trump, UFO
Source: MEGA; Department of Defense

A star-shaped object was captured in the sky in 2013.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 8 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Footage released in the Pentagon UFO files appears to show a strange star-shaped object darting across the sky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, May 8, the Department of Defense released 162 files related to UFOs, with some files dating back almost 80 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

In the eerie clip, captured in 2013 and submitted by US Central Command personnel, an "eight-pointed star" is seen moving quickly left and right across the sky.

The footage is said to have been shot by an "infrared sensor aboard a US military platform." According to a description on the UFO files website released by the department, "This video depicts an area of contrast resembling an eight-pointed star with arms of alternating length."

However, a note on the site points out the video description is only for informational purposes, and that "readers should not interpret any part of this description as reflecting an analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination."

Also in the files, famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin recalled seeing a "fairly bright light source" while aboard the Apollo 11.

Article continues below advertisement

"The first unusual thing that we saw, I guess, was one day out or something pretty close to the moon," Aldrin recalled, according to the files. "It had a sizable dimension to it, so we put the monocular on it."

The now 96-year-old, who was the second person to walk on the moon, explained, "I don’t know whether I saw it the first night, but I’m sure I saw it the second night. I was trying to go to sleep with all the lights out. I observed what I thought were little flashes inside the cabin, spaced a couple of minutes apart..."

The Apollo 12 lunar mission also witnessed bizarre lights in November 1969, as astronauts captured five different "unidentified phenomena" from the moon.

Earlier this year, President Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other federal agencies to begin going through UFO files and releasing them to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Hegseth said, "We're digging in. We're going to be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. There will be more coming on that as far as the process of what we'll do."

On Friday, Hegseth spoke to the American people in a statement and said, "...These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation, and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."

The department also applauded their release of the files: "The American people have asked for more transparency on these topics, and President Trump is delivering. While all of the files have been reviewed for security purposes, many of the materials have not yet been analyzed for resolution of any anomalies..."

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON NEWS
white house ufo dump image of dots space may be physical object

White House UFO Dump Reveals Unexplained Apollo 17 Image of 3 Mysterious Dots in Space May Be 'Physical Object'

Marjorie Taylor Greene's fiancé Brian Glenn quit his job at Real America's Voice.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fiancé Abruptly Quits Job as White House Correspondent Amid Her Nasty Feud With Trump

The president has never been quiet when it comes to the possibility of aliens. In 2024, he told popular podcaster Joe Rogan there's "no reason" not to believe there are other beings besides humans.

He added at the time: "They could be also ... I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas."

However, when Trump first handed out the order to release the files, Dr. Don Donderi, a retired psychology professor at McGill University in Montreal and author of UFOs, ETs and Alien Abductions, wasn't expecting any shocking revelations from the mandate.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Governments across the world have been dismissing sightings for decades as human misperceptions or radar system failures," he said at the time, "so why would we imagine there would be some bombshell buried in the files there now?"

Dr. Donderi added, "It'll probably just be more of the same, even though I'd be delighted if I was proven wrong."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.