Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fiancé Abruptly Quits Job as White House Correspondent Amid Her Nasty Feud With Trump
May 8 2026, Updated 1:13 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene's fiancé Brian Glenn will no longer work as a White House Correspondent as the former congresswoman's feud rages on with President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, May 7, Glenn announced his resignation from the White House press pool for Real America's Voice and plans to continue to puts his "roots" down in Georgia and plan his and Greene's upcoming wedding.
Brian Glenn's Decision to Call It Quits
"I woke up on a Sunday morning, early, I got in my recliner, got my coffee and I was just looking out the window," he said of coming to the decision to quit in a phone interview with the Daily Mail.
As he ruminated over his decision, Greene came downstairs and asked him what he was doing.
"I said, 'Well, I'm just thinking.' And she's like, 'Thinking about what?' I'm like, 'I'm gonna resign.' And she was like, 'From work?' I'm like, "Yep,"' he recalled of their conversation.
Reflecting on what he loved about the job, Glenn admitted that he was "really, really gonna miss" the "camaraderie" among the other journalists on the White House press poll, calling it "truly a family."
'The Only Life I've Known'
Glenn first spoke out on his abrupt resignation on conservative political commentator Eric Bolling's podcast.
"This has been really the only life I’ve known, you know, chasing the news, being in front of the camera, a lot of times behind the camera, and especially in the last seven, eight years, following President Trump, being kind of the MAGA mouthpiece, if you will, for the Trump America First agenda," he explained.
However, he wants to put a pause on that fast-paced life for something slower and more focused on his relationship with Greene.
"Marjorie and I, (are) planning a wedding, likely before the end of the year. That’s a little bit of breaking news… as well," he added.
Glenn noted that he wants to focus on the wedding, but "really focus on each other" as a couple as well.
"And I think that this campaign can be grueling," he continued. "It can really kind of drain the life out of a lot of people. And I’m 56 years old. I’m not a young kid anymore."
Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's Feud
Glenn's sudden departure from work comes months into Greene and Trump's ongoing feud. While the former Georgia representative was once a staunch Trump loyalist, she broke with him in a big way over his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
As Radar previously reported, Trump has branded Greene a "traitor" in several scathing social media posts since she called for the full release of the documents, as well as arrests for those implicated in them.
Following his remarks, Greene said she received a number of death threats against both herself and her family.
"Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger," she said, referring to Trump calling her a traitor. "It has all come down to the ‘Epstein files’ and that is shocking and, you know, I stand with these women, I stand with rape victims … and survivors of trafficking … I believe the country deserves transparency in these files."