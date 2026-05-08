Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fiancé Abruptly Quits Job as White House Correspondent Amid Her Nasty Feud With Trump

"I woke up on a Sunday morning, early, I got in my recliner, got my coffee and I was just looking out the window," he said of coming to the decision to quit in a phone interview with the Daily Mail.

As he ruminated over his decision, Greene came downstairs and asked him what he was doing.

"I said, 'Well, I'm just thinking.' And she's like, 'Thinking about what?' I'm like, 'I'm gonna resign.' And she was like, 'From work?' I'm like, "Yep,"' he recalled of their conversation.

Reflecting on what he loved about the job, Glenn admitted that he was "really, really gonna miss" the "camaraderie" among the other journalists on the White House press poll, calling it "truly a family."