Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Begs Trump to Have 'Empathy' After Prez's Shocking Rant Against Rob Reiner... as Former MAGA Queen Rages 'This Is Not About Political Enemies!'

Marjorie Taylor Greene took a swipe at Donald Trump for making his post about Rob Reiner's murder politically charged.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Donald Trump for making Rob Reiner's horrific murder all about himself while slamming the late director's far-left political views, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rob's lifeless body and that of his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found at their Brentwood, California, home on Sunday, December 14. Their troubled son, Nick, was arrested on murder charges for the shocking double homicide.

This Is 'Not About Politics'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene slammed Trump for his politically charged comments about Reiner.

Greene, 51, told former ally Trump, 79, his post claiming the Reiners' deaths were due in part to "Trump Derangement Syndrome" was utterly uncalled for.

Above a repost on X of the president's vile Truth Social comments, the Georgia congresswoman wrote, "Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak." "This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies," Greene continued, taking a swipe at Trump.

She noted how "Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues," and that, "It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy, especially when it ends in murder."

Trump's Vile Reaction to Rob Reiner's Heinous Murder

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Reiner 'passed away' due to the 'anger' he caused others with his 'TDS.'.

Trump received widespread consternation for his heartless post about the beloved All in the Family alum and When Harry Met Sally director's gruesome death.

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," Trump wrote in a Monday, December 15, Truth Social post.

Trump Slams Reiner's 'Obvious Paranoia' About Him

Photo of Rob Reiner

Trump slammed Reiner in death for having a 'raging obsession' with him.

The unhinged and ego-driven missive was off the charts, even by the Commander-in-Chief's blowhard standards.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," the president continued, adding, "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

MAGA Divided Over Greene's Comments

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene's reaction to Trump's post sharply divided Republicans.

Greene received some blowback in the comments for her post, especially from MAGA fans who are still angry she cut ties with Trump following their feud over the Jeffrey Epstein files and announced her resignation from Congress ahead of the critical 2026 mid-term elections.

"Notice how you are also making this about politics, but pretending to condemn it at the same time, Comrade Traitor," one angry Republican huffed.

"What a hypocrite. You are the one using politics, Margie. @realDonaldTrump is speaking from the heart...you are trying to get clicks," a second user scoffed.

However, another prominent Republican poster supported Greene, writing, "This would have been a great opportunity for POTUS to address the mental health crisis in our country. Instead, he wrote a rambling, run-on sentence, slop post, making it about him. THIS is why we’re going to lose the midterms."

A fourth MAGA supporter fumed, "I'm sorry, when Trump acts like a dweeb, he needs to be called out for it! I support our President wholeheartedly, but when he does something we don't like, or when he shows his a--, he should know that we don't appreciate it!"

