Marjorie Taylor Greene Begs Trump to Have 'Empathy' After Prez's Shocking Rant Against Rob Reiner... as Former MAGA Queen Rages 'This Is Not About Political Enemies!'

Greene received some blowback in the comments for her post, especially from MAGA fans who are still angry she cut ties with Trump following their feud over the Jeffrey Epstein files and announced her resignation from Congress ahead of the critical 2026 mid-term elections.

"Notice how you are also making this about politics, but pretending to condemn it at the same time, Comrade Traitor," one angry Republican huffed.

"What a hypocrite. You are the one using politics, Margie. @realDonaldTrump is speaking from the heart...you are trying to get clicks," a second user scoffed.

However, another prominent Republican poster supported Greene, writing, "This would have been a great opportunity for POTUS to address the mental health crisis in our country. Instead, he wrote a rambling, run-on sentence, slop post, making it about him. THIS is why we’re going to lose the midterms."

A fourth MAGA supporter fumed, "I'm sorry, when Trump acts like a dweeb, he needs to be called out for it! I support our President wholeheartedly, but when he does something we don't like, or when he shows his a--, he should know that we don't appreciate it!"