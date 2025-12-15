'Can You Get Any Lower?' — Whoopi Goldberg and 'The View' Co-hosts Slam Trump's 'Disgusting' Response to Rob Reiner's Death... After Prez Claimed Late Director Was 'Obsessed' With Him
Dec. 15 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg teared up while remembering late director Rob Reiner on The View, before the panel launched into an attack on Donald Trump for his crude comments about the left-wing Hollywood vet's political views, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The When Harry Met Sally helmer, 78, was found dead with "knife wounds" in his Brentwood, California, home on Sunday, December 14, alongside the body of his wife, Michelle. The couple's troubled son, Nick, was placed under arrest for the horrific double murder.
'An Amazing Man'
"I was lucky enough to get directed by him in Ghosts of Mississippi. He was also an outspoken activist and quite a guy, quite an amazing man," a misty Goldberg, 70, said of Reiner, who was a longtime outspoken Democratic advocate.
“He was a friend. I literally saw him the last time I did the Kennedy Center, as we were honoring Billy [Crystal], and this is when Billy got the Mark Twain Award," the Ghost star reflected about when she last saw the All in the Family alum.
"But we were together quite a bit, and he was a wonderful director, and a guy who was a stand-up guy, and he fought for the stuff that was right," Goldberg added about Reiner's far-left progressive political stances.
Trump's Vile Take on Reiner's Murder
Goldberg cringed when co-host Sunny Hostin brought up Trump's inflammatory reaction to Reiner's death, asking her not to repeat what he wrote on Truth Social.
The president set off a firestorm of controversy when he posted, "A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."
'Disgraceful and Shameful'
Ana Navarro raged about Trump's swipe at Reiner.
"This is a tragedy, not just for the family, but for all who knew and loved him, and for the president of the United States to make this about him … to attack Rob Reiner because he exercised his American right to speak up with what he disagreed with is shameful and disgraceful, and of all the disgusting things that Donald Trump has done, this is right up there," the liberal CNN commentator scoffed.
'You Ain't My President'
A shaken Goldberg compared the way Trump reacted to the September assassination of MAGA firebrand Charlie Kirk to Reiner's murder.
"I don’t understand the man in that White House because he talked so much about Charlie Kirk caring, and suddenly this is what he puts out. Have you no shame? No shame at all… Can you get any lower? I don’t think so," the EGOT winner huffed.
Goldberg was further infuriated about Trump's comments about Reiner as they came on the heels of two students being shot to death on the campus of Brown University on December 13, and 15 Jewish victims gunned down at a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney, Australia's Bondi Beach the following day.
"And what do you have to say about what’s happened around the world? Where is our voice as Americans? Somebody’s got to speak up for us. Our hearts are breaking through all of this – through Rob, through what’s happened at Bondi Beach, what happened at Brown – and you don’t find the time to say, as Americans, 'We hate what’s happening.' You ain’t my president, man," Goldberg fumed.