Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump 'Yelled' at Her for Wanting to Help Epstein Victims and Reveal Abusers... as Prez Raged 'My Friends Will Get Hurt!'
Dec. 29 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Lame duck Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Donald Trump screamed at her for wanting to help Jeffrey Epstein's victims and expose their abusers because his "friends would get hurt," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite being one of Trump's most loyal and outspoken supporters for years, the Georgia representative – who is days away from leaving her post after serving three-terms in Washington D.C. – publicly clashed with the president as pressure on the Trump administration and the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files ramped up.
Greene Meets with Epstein Victims
Greene, 51, joined the bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing for the full, non-redacted release of the files within months of Trump taking office for his second term.
In September, the Georgia Republican met with Epstein victims for the first time in an emotional closed-door House Oversight Committee meeting.
Afterwards, at a press conference, Greene vowed to bring the victims' abusers to justice – and threatened to expose their identities to the public, though she later confessed in an interview with The New York Times' Robert Draper she did not have the alleged abusers' names but could have gotten them from the victims.
Trump Rages Over Greene's Threat to Name Abusers
According to a staff member, when Greene was back at her office on Capitol Hill, Trump called the congresswoman to express his anger over her comments at the press conference.
Everyone in Greene's suite was said to be able to hear the president shouting at Greene as she had him on speaker phone.
Greene recalled "expressing her perplexity over (Trump's) intransigence" over the release of the files, to which she alleged the president told her, "My friends will get hurt."
Greene Flips on Trump
Greene further claimed when she urged the commander-in-chief to invite the Epstein victims to the Oval Office, "he angrily informed her that they had done nothing to merit the honor."
Despite the years she spent campaigning for Trump, the intense conversation would be the last time Greene spoke to the president.
Instead of bending the knee, Greene backed Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna and fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie's legislation to compel the DOJ to release all materials related to the Epstein probe.
Khanna and Massie's Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed in November with overwhelming bipartisan support – and in doing so, set a 30-day deadline for the Justice Department to release the files.
As Radar reported, Greene and Trump's falling out stunned political pundits and fellow lawmakers, especially as it played out on social media.
Trump went as far as branding Greene a "traitor" on Truth Social. During a recent 60 Minutes interview, she claimed the president's words sparked threats against her and her family.
"After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house," Greene said. "And then I got several direct death threats on my son."