Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump 'Yelled' at Her for Wanting to Help Epstein Victims and Reveal Abusers... as Prez Raged 'My Friends Will Get Hurt!'

Greene, 51, joined the bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing for the full, non-redacted release of the files within months of Trump taking office for his second term.

In September, the Georgia Republican met with Epstein victims for the first time in an emotional closed-door House Oversight Committee meeting.

Afterwards, at a press conference, Greene vowed to bring the victims' abusers to justice – and threatened to expose their identities to the public, though she later confessed in an interview with The New York Times' Robert Draper she did not have the alleged abusers' names but could have gotten them from the victims.