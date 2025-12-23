EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Fresh Epstein Disgrace — Prez Accused of Discussing Whether 'Woman Had Enough Pubic Hair For Abuser to Use to Floss His Teeth'

The allegation, reported as outrage continues to grow over the contents of the latest Epstein files dump , centers on claims by a former Epstein assistant that Trump and the sex trafficker – who died from an apparent suicide in 2019 at the age of 66 – spoke in the mid-1990s about whether a woman had enough hair on her privates for Epstein to floss his teeth with.

Donald Trump is facing renewed scrutiny over his past relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein after new testimony alleges the two men discussed a woman's pubic hair during a private phone call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conversation allegedly took place while Epstein had Trump on speakerphone in his Manhattan office, according to accounts reviewed by investigators and journalists.

Trump said in a book he released in 2004 "the mysterious Jeffrey" would call him at his office.

An Epstein assistant from the mid-1990s – who spoke on condition of anonymity – claimed Trump refused to give any name at all for the caller.

It is claimed the pair talked at least three times a week during the mid-to-late 1990s, according to another Epstein assistant from the same period.

The first assistant, who often worked late, claimed Epstein would check to see that she was at her desk and put Trump on speaker as he "seemed to enjoy regaling Mr. Epstein with tales of his sexual exploits."

Epstein is said to have "seemed to delight in how uncomfortable it made her to overhear them."