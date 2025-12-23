EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Fresh Epstein Disgrace — Prez Accused of Discussing Whether 'Woman Had Enough Pubic Hair For Abuser to Use to Floss His Teeth'
Dec. 23 2025, Updated 5:55 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing renewed scrutiny over his past relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein after new testimony alleges the two men discussed a woman's pubic hair during a private phone call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The allegation, reported as outrage continues to grow over the contents of the latest Epstein files dump, centers on claims by a former Epstein assistant that Trump and the sex trafficker – who died from an apparent suicide in 2019 at the age of 66 – spoke in the mid-1990s about whether a woman had enough hair on her privates for Epstein to floss his teeth with.
Lewd Conversations and Speakerphone Tales
The conversation allegedly took place while Epstein had Trump on speakerphone in his Manhattan office, according to accounts reviewed by investigators and journalists.
Trump said in a book he released in 2004 "the mysterious Jeffrey" would call him at his office.
An Epstein assistant from the mid-1990s – who spoke on condition of anonymity – claimed Trump refused to give any name at all for the caller.
It is claimed the pair talked at least three times a week during the mid-to-late 1990s, according to another Epstein assistant from the same period.
The first assistant, who often worked late, claimed Epstein would check to see that she was at her desk and put Trump on speaker as he "seemed to enjoy regaling Mr. Epstein with tales of his sexual exploits."
Epstein is said to have "seemed to delight in how uncomfortable it made her to overhear them."
Crudeness Over the Airwaves
She remembered one call in the mid-1990s on which the two men allegedly discussed how much pubic hair a particular woman had – and whether there was enough for Mr. Epstein to floss his teeth with.
The former assistant said on another call Trump allegedly told Epstein about "having sex with another woman on a pool table."
For decades, Trump has offered shifting descriptions of his relationship with Epstein, who ran a global grooming and sex trafficking operation.
Trump has repeatedly sought to distance himself from Epstein since the financier's arrest and death, arguing the two were never close.
In earlier public remarks, Trump described Epstein as "a terrific guy" who was "a lot of fun to be with" – before changing tack and declaring: "I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you."
White House Defenses and Denials
The new allegation about the pair's lewd call has sharpened criticism from lawmakers and advocacy groups, who argue it contradicts Trump's claims of minimal contact with Epstein and raises further questions about his conduct and judgment while in office.
The White House has rejected the latest allegations on Trump's relationship with Epstein.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "This fake news story, which is not worth the paper it's printed on, is just another stale regurgitation of decades-old false allegations against President Trump.
"The truth will remain the same no matter how many times The New York Times tries to change it. President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep."
No evidence has emerged claiming Trump participated in Epstein's sexual abuse of minors, and none of Epstein's accusers have alleged Trump abused them as children.
However, the allegation comes as Trump's administration is under fire for releasing heavily redacted versions of the files authorities hold on Epstein and his rich, famous and powerful network of friends.
EXCLUSIVE: Neil Diamond, 84, Defies Parkinson's Disease in Emotional Return to Stage — as the Iconic Singer Promises 'To Remain Active for a Long Time to Come'
A Bond Forged in the Nineties
The former assistant's account aligns with other testimony describing frequent phone conversations between Trump and Epstein during the 1990s, often focused on women and social events.
Epstein, who cultivated relationships with powerful figures, was known to boast about his access to Trump, while Trump has since minimized those ties.
Legal experts say the disclosure of any additional Epstein records could intensify political and legal pressure on the president, even if no criminal wrongdoing is established.
It's believed Trump and Epstein forged a close bond, with the pair allegedly prowling Epstein's Manhattan mansion and Trump's Plaza Hotel, as well as at least one of Trump's Atlantic City casinos and both their Palm Beach homes during the 1990s and 2000s.