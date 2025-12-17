EXCLUSIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene's 4-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring Is 'Worth Up to $70,000' — We Reveal All The Details About The Former MAGA Queen's New Bling

The Chief White House Correspondent for Real America’s Voice shared the big news via X, showing that he proposed to Greene, 51, over dinner shortly before their meals arrived.

"She said ‘yes,'" Glenn captioned the post showing the newly betrothed couple.

An Over-the-Moon Greene gushed, "Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!" along with a red heart emoji while resharing the photo on her X page.

This will be the second trip down the aisle for both Greene and Glenn, who began dating in early 2023 on the heels of her divorce and his separation.

The Georgia congresswoman was previously married to Perry Greene, a contracting company owner, for 27 years. He filed for divorce in September 2022, and the exes settled their case out of court that December. The former couple shares three children.

Glenn and his ex-wife split in late 2022, shortly before he and Greene made their romance public in January 2023.