Marjorie Taylor Greene
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene's 4-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring Is 'Worth Up to $70,000' — We Reveal All The Details About The Former MAGA Queen's New Bling

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn
Source: @brianglenntv/X

A top jeweler breaks down all of the details about Marjorie Taylor Greene's new engagement ring.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene's new fiancé, Brian Glenn, really stepped up when it came to proposing to the former MAGA queen with an exquisite diamond ring, and RadarOnline.com has all the details on the pricey bauble.

The right-wing journalist, 56, shelled out big bucks to put a "four-carat" diamond on Greene's hand. The duo proudly displayed her new bling when announcing their engagement on Monday, December 15.

Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Rock

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene ring
Source: @brianglenntv/X

The happy couple held hands while showing off Greene's new engagement ring.

"Based on its structure, this appears to be a classic three-stone diamond ring with either a cushion-cut or radiant-cut center stone, flanked by two complementary side stones," says Ronnie Agami, founder of Universal Diamonds, about Greene's engagement ring.

"The center diamond looks to be approximately four carats, and given the cut, clarity, and overall setting, I would estimate the ring’s value in the $60,000 to $70,000 range," he adds.

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn
Source: @brianglenntv/X

Brian Glenn and Green dated for almost two years before getting engaged.

The Chief White House Correspondent for Real America’s Voice shared the big news via X, showing that he proposed to Greene, 51, over dinner shortly before their meals arrived.

"She said ‘yes,'" Glenn captioned the post showing the newly betrothed couple.

An Over-the-Moon Greene gushed, "Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!" along with a red heart emoji while resharing the photo on her X page.

This will be the second trip down the aisle for both Greene and Glenn, who began dating in early 2023 on the heels of her divorce and his separation.

The Georgia congresswoman was previously married to Perry Greene, a contracting company owner, for 27 years. He filed for divorce in September 2022, and the exes settled their case out of court that December. The former couple shares three children.

Glenn and his ex-wife split in late 2022, shortly before he and Greene made their romance public in January 2023.

Feud With Trump

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene was once one of Donald Trump's closest allies until their surprise fallout.

Greene's total fallout with former close ally Donald Trump over her vocal demands for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files put Glenn in an awkward position covering the Commander-in-Chief.

After the president called the Republican representative a "traitor" and promised to put up a challenger against Greene in her 2026 midterm election, she turned the tables, announcing her resignation from Congress effective January 5, 2026.

"I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms," she said when announcing her decision. "And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me."

Greene's Move to Georgia

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

The newly engaged couple will be moving to Georgia early in 2026 to begin their new life together.

Glenn announced in a December 10 that he would leave his position covering the White House and move to Georgia to be with Greene full-time after she leaves office.

“I’m not doing this fly-back-and-forth thing, not doing it, it’s not worth it,” he shared about how a long-distance relationship wouldn't work.

“I’ll do whatever content from there – either contribute to the network or do something else as well, another show or something,” Glenn explained about his future with Real America’s Voice.

