Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Sent an 'Extremely Unkind' Message After She Received 'Death Threats' Following Nasty Fallout With Prez

After receiving the death threats, Greene explained she reached out to Trump and to Vice President J.D. Vance.

"We’ll look into it," Greene claimed Vance said. As for Trump, she said his response "wasn’t very nice," but she chose to take the high road and keep the specific details of their conversation private.

"It was extremely unkind," she elaborated when pushed for more details.

During her interview, the U.S. Representative also alleged there are Republicans who are colleagues of hers who mock Trump in private but are too fearful to do anything in public.

"I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language... kissing his a**, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," she dished.