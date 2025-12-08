Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Sent an 'Extremely Unkind' Message After She Received 'Death Threats' Following Nasty Fallout With Prez
Dec. 8 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Donald Trump sent her an "extremely unkind" message after she received "death threats" following the collapse of her relationship with him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While appearing on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Greene detailed the scary situation and its aftermath.
Threats Arose After Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fallout With Donald Trump
After Greene spoke out against the Prez on issues including the Epstein files, he went on a rant about her, branding her as a "traitor."
"After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house," she shared. "And then I got several direct death threats on my son."
The subject line for the death threats, according to Greene, was "Marjorie Traitor Greene."
Due to the way the threats were made, Greene insisted they were "directly fueled by President Trump."
Donald Trump's Response to Death Threats on Marjorie Taylor Greene's Son
After receiving the death threats, Greene explained she reached out to Trump and to Vice President J.D. Vance.
"We’ll look into it," Greene claimed Vance said. As for Trump, she said his response "wasn’t very nice," but she chose to take the high road and keep the specific details of their conversation private.
"It was extremely unkind," she elaborated when pushed for more details.
During her interview, the U.S. Representative also alleged there are Republicans who are colleagues of hers who mock Trump in private but are too fearful to do anything in public.
"I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language... kissing his a**, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time," she dished.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation
As Radar reported, Greene announced her resignation in late November, sharing she's "always been despised in DC and never fit in."
"Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for," she claimed in her resignation message.
The controversial congresswoman provided more context to her resignation, explaining she has "too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Was 'Cast Aside' by MAGA
Greene also noted if she was "cast aside by MAGA Inc... then many common Americans have been cast aside as well."
Greene concluded her message on her departure with the following: "When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington's machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess the real power over Washington, then I'll be there by their side to rebuild it.
"Until then I'm going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead."