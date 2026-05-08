Obama Tears Into Trump for Treating War 'Like a Video Game' — After Prez Posts Footage of Airstrikes and Explosions

Obama told The New Yorker that he's tried to brush aside Trump's ongoing snark about him not only by the president but also by his current cabinet.

However, he draws the line when it comes to his family and the president's detractors.

"I don't take it personally," Obama revealed to the outlet.

"I mean, I'm always offended when my wife and kids get dragged into things, because they didn't choose this...That's a line that even people whose politics I deeply reject, I would expect them to care about. I would never talk about somebody’s family in that way," he explained, referring to his wife Michelle and adult daughters Malia and Sasha.