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Home > Politics > Barack Obama

Obama Tears Into Trump for Treating War 'Like a Video Game' — After Prez Posts Footage of Airstrikes and Explosions

Photo of Barack Obama and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama doesn't see eye-to-eye with Trump when it comes to the war.

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May 8 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

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Barack Obama has blasted his successor, Donald Trump, for treating the escalating war with Iran "like a video game" through AI-generated Truth Social posts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former president, 64, also tore into another digitally created clip shared by the commander-in-chief, 79, which appeared to show a fighter jet dumping human waste on anti-Trump protesters.

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Obama Doesn't Take Trump's Attacks 'Personally'

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Photo of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Obama draws the line at attacks on the family members of politicians.

Obama told The New Yorker that he's tried to brush aside Trump's ongoing snark about him not only by the president but also by his current cabinet.

However, he draws the line when it comes to his family and the president's detractors.

"I don't take it personally," Obama revealed to the outlet.

"I mean, I'm always offended when my wife and kids get dragged into things, because they didn't choose this...That's a line that even people whose politics I deeply reject, I would expect them to care about. I would never talk about somebody’s family in that way," he explained, referring to his wife Michelle and adult daughters Malia and Sasha.

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Obama Slams Trump Appearing to Dump Human Waste on Protesters in AI Video

Photo of AI Donald Trump
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Obama was highly critical of an AI video Trump shared in October appearing to dump feces on protesters from a fighter jet.

Instead, it's Trump's growing use of AI that has President number 44 upset.

Obama slammed Trump for posting videos treating the Iran war "like a video game" and showing "excrement dumped on ordinary citizens."

The latter referred to an October 2025 AI-generated clip featuring Trump wearing a crown while seated inside a fighter jet emblazoned with the words "King Trump." The video dropped just after the "No Kings" protests, which bashed the president earlier in the day.

The jet then appeared to dump human waste onto demonstrators gathered in what resembled New York City's Times Square, including a figure seemingly modeled after liberal influencer Harry Sisson, while Kenny Loggins' hit Danger Zone from the original Top Gun movie played.

It even elicited a response from the administration after Sisson took to X, writing, "Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great, thanks."

Vice President JD Vance replied, "I’ll ask him for you, Harry."

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The White House Puts Out Iran War 'Hype Film'

Photo of AI war hype video
Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The White House's 'hype film' about wins in Iran featured scenes from Hollywood movies, including 'Iron Man.'

The White House took a victory lap on X in a March 5 that mixed clips from video games like Call of Duty with scenes from iconic Hollywood action and war films to hype U.S. strikes on Iran, and was captioned "Justice the American Way."

CNN's Jake Tapper said the White House was treating a decision to go to war "like it was a video game," but "it's the most consequential video a president can make."

Tapper then referred to the video, which he said could be described as a "hype film" in the most "charitable way," while going on to read critical posts.

One person commented, "Sorry to be a Debbie Downer, but war isn't a video game. The consequences of war are final. I wish we didn't treat it with such a cavalier approach."

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AI Videos Gaining in Popularity From Both Sides

Photo of LEGO Trump
Source: @ExplosiveMediaa.X

Other social media accounts have been using AI videos to fight back against Trump's war in Iran.

However, Trump's detractors have also been using AI videos to slam the Iran War, with the most prominent being the left-leaning account Explosive Media, which has been using LEGO figures to hammer the president and mercilessly troll the war.

The videos have been called "slopaganda" by some, with many claiming they contain numerous inaccuracies.

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