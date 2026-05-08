Blake Lively Taunted by Justin Baldoni's Lawyer: Brian Freedman Claims Actress Was Too 'Scared' to Testify in Lawsuit Over Fears 'Lies' Would Be Exposed
May 8 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Blake Lively has been taunted by Justin Baldoni's lawyer after settling their million dollar lawsuit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Brian Freedman claims Lively opted to end her war with her It Ends with Us co-star because she was too afraid to testify in court.
'She Was Scared to Take Witness Stand'
Freedman said: "Part of the reason Blake settled is because she was scared to take the witness stand at trial. She did not want to face cross examination by anyone because that would require her to tell the truth."
He then went onto accuse the Gossip Girl star of being deceptive, saying: "Blake lied about telling Sony to destroy the dailies. She lied that she never told Colleen Hoover to unfollow Justin Baldoni. In her deposition, Colleen said Blake asked her to unfollow him. And there were more lies."
'A Trial Would Have Exposed Her Lies'
The lawyer finally added to TMZ: "Bottom line … Blake filed a claim for $300 million and she ended up with nothing. If this is a resounding victory, what does a defeat look like?"
"If she’s doing this for survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment and retaliation as she says, then why don’t you take the stand at trial and prove it to the world?" he continued. "A trial would have exposed her lies and the entire smear she was talking about in her interviews that she did."
Lively's legal team were unimpressed by Freedman’s attack, hitting back with their own statement, simply saying: "I guess he’s no longer 'ecstatic' about the settlement."
Baldoni and Lively's feud has been rumbling on since December of 2024 when the actress filed a bombshell lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and accusing her It Ends With Us co-star and director of creating a smear campaign against her.
Settlement Agreed Ahead Of Trial
Baldoni hit back soon after, filing his own suit (which was later dismissed) and publishing a website with numerous text messages that he claimed exonerated him.
Just weeks before the pair were set to take the stand in a high profile trial however they both agreed to a settlement, with Baldoni and Lively even releasing a joint statement.
They write: "The end product – the movie It Ends With Us – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind."
"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard," the statement continued. "We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."
RadarOnline.com recently told how actor Adam Mondschein, who played a doctor in the movie's famous birth scene, slammed the actress for making "insulting" claims about his pal.
While appearing on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, he said: "I can't imagine what it must be like to be inside of her mind."
"I have very firm feelings about the actions that she took and she hurt my friend and has been hurting my friend," he added. "I think he really wants to tell his story, and he deserves to be heard. To let sunlight in on this, has been the thing that I feel her camp has been avoiding."