Blake Lively Taunted by Justin Baldoni's Lawyer: Brian Freedman Claims Actress Was Too 'Scared' to Testify in Lawsuit Over Fears 'Lies' Would Be Exposed

The lawyer finally added to TMZ: "Bottom line … Blake filed a claim for $300 million and she ended up with nothing. If this is a resounding victory, what does a defeat look like?"

"If she’s doing this for survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment and retaliation as she says, then why don’t you take the stand at trial and prove it to the world?" he continued. "A trial would have exposed her lies and the entire smear she was talking about in her interviews that she did."

Lively's legal team were unimpressed by Freedman’s attack, hitting back with their own statement, simply saying: "I guess he’s no longer 'ecstatic' about the settlement."

Baldoni and Lively's feud has been rumbling on since December of 2024 when the actress filed a bombshell lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and accusing her It Ends With Us co-star and director of creating a smear campaign against her.