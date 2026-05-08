UFO Bombshell: Trump Releases Dozens of Files with New Videos and Evidence Fueling Fresh 'Extraterrestrial Life' Theories 

The disclosure of 162 files by the Pentagon follows through on a presidential promise from February to be more transparent about the government's knowledge of extraterrestrial phenomena.

Trump's order called for the release of "government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

"The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly," the Pentagon announced in a statement posted to X. "The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place — no clearance required.

"While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files."

And it appears the White House is welcoming some fresh eyes.

"While all of the files have been reviewed for security purposes, many of the materials have not yet been analyzed for resolution of any anomalies," the statement concludes.