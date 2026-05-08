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Home > News > Donald Trump

UFO Bombshell: Trump Releases Dozens of Files with New Videos and Evidence Fueling Fresh 'Extraterrestrial Life' Theories 

ET and Donald Trump
Source: mega; amblin

Donald Trump has released over a hundred new files on UFOs.

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May 8 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

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The truth is finally out there, RadarOnline.com can report, after the Trump administration released more than 160 files related to UFOs and other "unidentified aerial phenomena."

Some of the files date back nearly 80 years, and include rare photos and unreleased transcripts.

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Trump Promised to Release the Files

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president promised more transparency about unidentified flying objects.

The disclosure of 162 files by the Pentagon follows through on a presidential promise from February to be more transparent about the government's knowledge of extraterrestrial phenomena.

Trump's order called for the release of "government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

"The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly," the Pentagon announced in a statement posted to X. "The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place — no clearance required.

"While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files."

And it appears the White House is welcoming some fresh eyes.

"While all of the files have been reviewed for security purposes, many of the materials have not yet been analyzed for resolution of any anomalies," the statement concludes.

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Props to the Prez

The three dots in space could be a 'physical object,' but it is unconfirmed.
Source: Department of War (DOW)

The three dots in space could be a 'physical object,' but it is unconfirmed.

The files are now available to view at the unique website www.war.gov/ufo. Members of the Trump administration applauded the move, while showering their boss with their usual glowing praise.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said: "The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

"These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves."

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Shooting for the Moon

ufo composite sketch resized
Source: DOW

Trump ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to put their focus on aliens.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman celebrated: "At NASA, our job is to bring the brightest minds and most advanced scientific instruments to bear, follow the data, and share what we learn.

We will remain candid about what we know to be true, what we have yet to understand, and all that remains to be discovered. Exploration and the pursuit of knowledge are core to NASA’s mission as we endeavor to unlock the secrets of the universe."

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'Aliens are Real'

Trump ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to put their focus on aliens.
Source: DOW

Trump ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to put their focus on aliens.

A 2025 poll found nearly half of Americans believe the federal government is hiding evidence related to UFOs. But extraterrestrial experts are already trying to temper expectations and predictions about space invaders, admitting they have no idea what an "alien" could actually look like.

After Barack Obama turned heads in February by revealing he believes "aliens are real" but hasn't seen them, scientists say it's likely the strange visitors from other planets may look nothing like we'd expect.

"It’s hard for us to assert," Bill Diamond, president and chief executive of SETI – The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute — told NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live. "And for anybody to assert that we have some idea or for anybody to assert that, well, they are probably like the popular images that we see of tall, spindly creatures with big eyes and green skin. We have no idea."

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