RadarOnline.com can reveal Dave Grohl was traumatized so deeply by the death of Kurt Cobain he almost abandoned music altogether – before a mysterious sign from "beyond the grave" in rural Ireland convinced him to keep going after the collapse of Nirvana. Grohl, 57, was the drummer in Nirvana alongside Cobain, who died in April 1994 aged 27, bringing one of the most influential rock bands of the modern era to a sudden and devastating end.

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'Dave Carried the Emotional Weight of Nirvana'

Source: Mega Sources claimed Grohl suffered deep trauma following the death of Cobain.

The musician has now spoken in detail about the emotional paralysis he experienced after Cobain's death and how a solitary road trip through Ireland ultimately persuaded him to continue making music. Years later, Grohl would form the Foo Fighters and become one of rock's most recognizable frontmen, but he admitted his grief surrounding Cobain's death initially left him unable to imagine performing again. A source close to Grohl said the musician struggled privately with guilt and uncertainty in the months following Cobain's death. The insider told us, "Dave felt like the world he knew had disappeared overnight. Kurt's death wasn't just the loss of a bandmate – it shattered his sense of identity and purpose. "For a long time, Dave carried the emotional weight of Nirvana everywhere he went. He felt haunted by Kurt's memory and terrified that moving forward might somehow mean leaving him behind."

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Dave Grohl's Emotional Sign to Move On

Source: Mega Nirvana influenced an entire generation of rock music fans.

Grohl has also explained how deeply the tragedy affected him. He said, "When Nirvana ended, I wasn't sure what to do. I didn't know if I wanted to continue playing music. It made me sad to think of playing in another band and losing Nirvana; losing Kurt was a really dark, emotional experience." Searching for perspective, Grohl traveled alone to Ireland and drove around the scenic Ring of Kerry, where he unexpectedly encountered what he interpreted as a sign from the universe. The drummer added, "All I wanted to do was disappear. As I was driving down this country road, I saw a hitchhiker, and he had a Kurt Cobain T-shirt on. To me, I thought, this is the universe telling me, 'You have to continue. You have to move on. You have to go forward.'"

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Source: Mega The drummer spotted a hitchhiker wearing a Cobain T-shirt, a sign he said was enough to move on.

The moment convinced Grohl he could honor Nirvana's legacy without remaining trapped by grief. He explained music ultimately became the force that carried him through some of the darkest moments of his life. Grohl went on: "Music has always been the love of my life. It's helped me through some of my most difficult moments, and when I saw the kid with the Kurt Cobain t-shirt, I thought, 'Okay. I need to keep going.' I have so much reverence and respect for the past, but I need to have a future." Grohl has frequently reflected on the emotional contradictions of his years in Nirvana, describing the band as both exhilarating and devastating.

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Source: Mega Cobain died in April 1994 at the age of twenty-seven.