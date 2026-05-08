Tatum O'Neal Trashes 'Cruel and Mean' 'Love Story' Co-star Dad Ryan, Blames Him for Devil-Horned Brother Redmond's 'Horrifying' Descent Into 'Drugs, Drugs, Drugs'

Tatum, 62, said: "He's doing very poorly, honey, very poorly.

"I love Red dearly, but he's gotten heavy. He never even began a real life."

Tatum claimed Redmond's issues were born from his notoriously dysfunctional childhood, saying that her half-brother has "never changed."

She explained: "It was always drugs, drugs, drugs.

"It was a terrible beginning with my dad Ryan, who wasn't a very good person — and with Redmond, he was mean and hurt him over and over.

"It was horrifying and cruel."