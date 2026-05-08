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Home > News > Tatum O'Neal

Tatum O'Neal Trashes 'Cruel and Mean' 'Love Story' Co-star Dad Ryan, Blames Him for Devil-Horned Brother Redmond's 'Horrifying' Descent Into 'Drugs, Drugs, Drugs'

picture of Tatum O’Neal and Redmond O'Neal
Source: MEGA

Tatum O’Neal says her father Ryan was 'cruel' to half-brother Redmond, sparking his drugs hell.

May 8 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

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Tatum O'Neal has blamed half-brother Redmond's shocking downfall on their Hollywood legend father Ryan O'Neal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former child star’s chilling assessment of her sibling comes after Redmond, 41. made a terrifying vision with horns tattooed on his head as he appeared in a California court charged with attempted murder.

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'It Was Horrifying And Cruel'

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picture of Ryan O'Neal and Redmond O'Neal
Source: MEGA

Tatum blamed her brother's problems on Ryan, who she says 'wasn't a very good person.'

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Tatum, 62, said: "He's doing very poorly, honey, very poorly.

"I love Red dearly, but he's gotten heavy. He never even began a real life."

Tatum claimed Redmond's issues were born from his notoriously dysfunctional childhood, saying that her half-brother has "never changed."

She explained: "It was always drugs, drugs, drugs.

"It was a terrible beginning with my dad Ryan, who wasn't a very good person — and with Redmond, he was mean and hurt him over and over.

"It was horrifying and cruel."

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In And Out Of Jail

picture of Tatum O’Neal and Redmond O'Neal
Source: MEGA

Redmond's life has been plagued by issues.

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Redmond, the only child of Ryan and Farrah Fawcett, has been in and out of jail and mental health facilities for several years, with his most recent stint due to an alleged crime spree committed in 2018.

His recent court appearance saw him face the charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, after he allegedly attacked a man with a glass bottle and stabbed another in 2018

He was recently deemed competent to stand trial after spending time in a psychiatric facility.

Tatum also fell victim to drug abuse for most of her adult life.

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Recovering From Stroke

picture of Tatum O’Neal
Source: MEGA

Tatum overdosed on prescription drugs in 2020.

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She spoke to the Daily Mail about her half-bother from a memory care facility in the San Fernando Valley where she goes for treatment since suffering a stroke caused by a prescription drug overdose in 2020.

Ryan's eldest son, Griffin, 61, who was estranged from his father, says it’s incredible that he and Tatum are still alive.

The actor became addicted to drugs and alcohol and had several run-ins with the law over the years

“Ryan was a raging narcissist, really crazy,” said David Leit, who became Redmond’s 12-step program sponsor in 2001 when he was 16

“I liked Redmond. He could be funny and caring but he was also a punk, very angry with a real addict personality.”

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Ryan O’Neal and Farrah Fawcett
Source: MEGA

Ryan, here with wife and Redmond's mom Farrah Fawcett, once described his son as a 'sap' in Vanity Fair interview.

In a revealing Vanity Fair interview in 2009, Ryan detailed his son's drug problems, saying he’d been in rehab 13 times, calling his kid "stupid" and a "sap."

"He has addictions he can't control; he goes to sleep in his food. He's never been out on the street for a year, because whatever he did, he got caught," he told the magazine.

Fawcett died of cancer in 2009. Redmond appeared in shackles at his mother's bedside when she was dying and also went to Fawcett’s funeral in chains. Ryan died in 2023, and Redmond, Tatum and Griffin did not attend the funeral.

In 2018, Redmond allegedly went on a knife rampage across Los Angeles, attacking five men and robbing a 7-Eleven store. He is accused of seriously injuring two of his victims, including one who was stabbed in the face.

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