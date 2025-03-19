EXCLUSIVE: How Tatum O'Neal is Still Haunted by Traumatic Daddy Issues – And HATES Hollywood Icon Father Ryan for Subjecting Her to Abuse and Cutting Her From $30Million Will

Tatum O'Neal was devastated when she learned her father, Ryan O'Neal, cut her out of his will – his final cruelty to his eldest child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And now Tatum, a 61-year-old recovering addict, is struggling to say good riddance to a bad dad who made her life a living hell as she is still haunted by his abuse.

When Ryan died in 2023, he left behind a $30million estate, but his Oscar-winning Hollywood wild-child daughter didn't get one cent – even though many blame him for wrecking her life by jump-starting her long descent into drug and alcohol addiction by plying her with booze and openly snorting coke in front of her when she was as young as 6 years old.