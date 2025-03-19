EXCLUSIVE: How Tatum O'Neal is Still Haunted by Traumatic Daddy Issues – And HATES Hollywood Icon Father Ryan for Subjecting Her to Abuse and Cutting Her From $30Million Will
Tatum O'Neal was devastated when she learned her father, Ryan O'Neal, cut her out of his will – his final cruelty to his eldest child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And now Tatum, a 61-year-old recovering addict, is struggling to say good riddance to a bad dad who made her life a living hell as she is still haunted by his abuse.
When Ryan died in 2023, he left behind a $30million estate, but his Oscar-winning Hollywood wild-child daughter didn't get one cent – even though many blame him for wrecking her life by jump-starting her long descent into drug and alcohol addiction by plying her with booze and openly snorting coke in front of her when she was as young as 6 years old.
Admittedly, he also gave his daughter her biggest break when he starred alongside her in the hit 1973 film Paper Moon.
But when she was nominated for an Academy Award and he wasn't he reportedly beat the 10-year-old and refused to attend the awards ceremony.
After decades of booze, cocaine and heroin abuse, Tatum suffered a stroke in 2020 following a prescription morphine overdose that left her in a coma for six weeks and unable to walk, talk or even see.
During the whole harrowing ordeal, her callous dad Ryan never once reached out.
Three years later, while working to regain her motor skills and still battling her substance abuse demons, she went to visit her 82-year-old father shortly before his death – and he thanked her by knocking her off the wagon!
"I knew he was drinking and smoking a lot of pot, and he was like, 'Here, take a pill,'" Tatum recalled.
And though she refused his malicious offer, she said the visit was so traumatic she ended up relapsing and began drinking again that very day.
The Bad News Bears star believes being disinherited was her father's payback for her 2011 memoir, which detailed Ryan's drug use, tantrums, and emotional abuse toward her and brother Griffin and half-brothers Patrick and Redmond.
The former child star – who still walks with a cane nearly five years after her stroke and is receiving therapy to help her learn to read again – now sees her father's death as "liberating," even though the inheritance would have helped her pay off the huge medical bills she racked up following her hospitalization.
A friend told us: "Tatum knew what kind of vindictive person her father was, and while she SO could have used the money from Ryan to help put her life straight, she has peace of mind knowing that her father isn't around to mess up her life any longer.
"She's tried, but his abuse and callousness will haunt her to the grave."