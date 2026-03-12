Farrah Fawcett's 'Unrecognizable' Son Debuts Devil-Horn Face Tattoos — As Disturbed Nepo-Baby Finally Appears in Court for 'Stabbing Actor in the Head'

After several run-ins with the law, Redmond was arrested in 2018 for the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven. While in custody, he was connected to a string of attacks in which five people were stabbed. Two victims sustained serious injuries, and Redmond was charged with attempted murder.

On Tuesday, March 10, he appeared in a Los Angeles court to enter a plea. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Redmond was seen entering the courtroom with shackles on his hands and ankles and chains wrapped around his waist.

He also displayed his new "devil horn" tattoos on either side of his forehead, and new ink on his left hand that read "F--- life."

The new tatts joined his existing cheek tattoo of the numbers "5250", which is the California penal code for involuntary detention for suspects deemed a danger to themself or others.

Redmond remained quiet as his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.