Farrah Fawcett's 'Unrecognizable' Son Debuts Devil-Horn Face Tattoos — As Disturbed Nepo-Baby Finally Appears in Court for 'Stabbing Actor in the Head'
March 12 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
Redmond O'Neal has debuted a demonic new look, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the only son of Hollywood legends Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett finally faces charges of attempted murder after a 2018 crime spree.
The 41-year-old was recently deemed mentally competent to stand trial and made his first court appearance in nearly a decade.
New Tatts, Who Dis?
After several run-ins with the law, Redmond was arrested in 2018 for the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven. While in custody, he was connected to a string of attacks in which five people were stabbed. Two victims sustained serious injuries, and Redmond was charged with attempted murder.
On Tuesday, March 10, he appeared in a Los Angeles court to enter a plea. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Redmond was seen entering the courtroom with shackles on his hands and ankles and chains wrapped around his waist.
He also displayed his new "devil horn" tattoos on either side of his forehead, and new ink on his left hand that read "F--- life."
The new tatts joined his existing cheek tattoo of the numbers "5250", which is the California penal code for involuntary detention for suspects deemed a danger to themself or others.
Redmond remained quiet as his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Redmond's Alleged Crime Spree
As Radar first reported, Redmond was declared mentally "incompetent" and not fit to stand trial shortly after his arrest. The son of Love Story star Ryan and Charlie's Angels pinup Farrah has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and antisocial personality disorder.
He was arrested on May 8, 2018, on suspicion of robbing a 7-Eleven store in Venice, where detectives said he threatened a clerk with a knife.
Prosecutors said O'Neal randomly attacked five men, seriously injuring at least two of the alleged victims. One man was found in a pool of blood with stab wounds to his head and upper body, prosecutors said.
O'Neal was charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of brandishing a knife and one count of battery.
Redmond Blamed His Parents
Before being declared "mentally incompetent," Redmond exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com from Los Angeles Men's Central Jail — and blamed his parents for his criminal issues.
"It’s not the drugs that have been a problem, it’s the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most," Redmond told us in 2019.
"Fighting with my father, being kicked out and living on the streets, going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, being embarrassed all the time, just because of who my parents are," Ryan's son continued.
Redmond Under 'Pressure'
"The pressure that came with that set off a time bomb in my head," he added. "I never asked for any of this, I never wanted any attention."
At the time, then-77-year-old Ryan nor any member of Redmond's family had visited him in jail, though he told us he had spoken to his father on the phone.
One day after the jailhouse interview, Redmond was transferred to a state psychiatric hospital.