EXCLUSIVE: Ted Turner's Will Details — Radar Reveals Who Will Inherit 'Crazy' News Pioneer's $2.6Billion Fortune… And Why It WON'T Be His 5 Children

As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, Robert Edward Turner III – better known as Ted Turner – has died aged 87 after a career that transformed television news, sports broadcasting and environmental philanthropy.

Ted Turner 's $2.6billion fortune is set to be steered toward environmental and philanthropic causes rather than simply divided among his five children, with the late CNN founder's long-held pledge to give away the bulk of his wealth now shaping the future of one of America's most remarkable media empires.

Ted Turner died at the age of eighty-seven after a prolific media career.

He is survived by his five children – Laura, Teddy, Rhett, Beau and Jennie Turner – along with 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Turner, estimated to be worth $2.6billion at the time of his death, had already donated $1billion to the United Nations during his lifetime and repeatedly said he intended to leave much of his remaining wealth to causes tied to conservation, wildlife and clean energy.

The outspoken entrepreneur, who created CNN in 1980 and later built a vast land empire across the western United States, had publicly vowed for years most of his estate would ultimately be directed toward charitable initiatives.

Turner donated one billion dollars to the United Nations during his lifetime.

A source close to the Turner family said the billionaire had long made clear his children understood the inheritance would not simply be handed down in the traditional fashion.

The insider told us: "Ted always believed the money had a bigger purpose. His children were raised knowing that conservation and philanthropy mattered more to him than dynastic wealth."

Another source added: "He wanted his legacy to outlive cable television or baseball teams. The fortune was always going to support the environmental causes he spent decades building."

Turner spent much of his later life at his 113,000-acre Montana ranch after revealing in 2018 he had Lewy body dementia, a degenerative neurological disease.

Over the years he became one of the largest private landowners in the United States, controlling more than 1.9 million acres across six states and maintaining a herd of around 50,000 bison.