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Home > Exclusives > Lisa Kudrow
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EXCLUSIVE: Has Lisa Kudrow Been Cut From Jennifer Aniston's Wedding? — Radar Reveals Why Pair Is 'Friends No More'

Lisa Kudrow has been allegedly cut from Jennifer Aniston's wedding amid a fallout ending their friendship.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Kudrow has been allegedly cut from Jennifer Aniston's wedding amid a fallout ending their friendship.

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May 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Lisa Kudrow has been unceremoniously axed from Jennifer Aniston's bridal party, according to sources, who said the sitcom legend's big mouth is to blame.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old recently cast a negative shadow over the storied legacy of Friends by lamenting that "nobody cared" about her compared to style icon Aniston and their costars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

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'Lisa Meant No Harm'

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Lisa Kudrow's comments about being overlooked on 'Friends' reportedly caused tension with Jennifer Aniston and the cast.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lisa Kudrow's comments about being overlooked on 'Friends' reportedly caused tension with Jennifer Aniston and the cast.

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Boldly, Kudrow insisted she was often referred to as "the sixth Friend" behind the scenes of Hollywood, despite scoring an Emmy for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay.

"Lisa swears she meant no harm by her comments – she was merely pointing out that her castmates were seen as bigger stars," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"But the others, Jen especially, don't see it that way. They're not happy with Lisa for stirring up drama and pushing this self-pitying narrative that reflects poorly on the rest of them." A rep for Aniston denied the story.

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Lisa’s Loose Lips Spark Fallout

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Aniston may leave Kudrow off her wedding guest list after the actress revisited behind-the-scenes struggles on 'Friends.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Aniston may leave Kudrow off her wedding guest list after the actress revisited behind-the-scenes struggles on 'Friends.'

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Shockingly, this isn't the first time Kudrow's words have threatened to dull the lasting shine of Friends.

In 2024 – a year after Perry's tragic death at age 54 – the No Good Deed actress destroyed the cozy image the cast had long created when she blabbed about how they all had to work "hard at being friends. That six-way relationship took some work."

Now, the woman who Aniston ate lunch with nearly every day for 10 years may not even snag an invite to witness her and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis tie the knot, said sources.

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Lisa’s Snub Fears Intensify

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lisa kudrow cut jennifer aniston wedding fallout
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Sources claimed Aniston and Jim Curtis are planning a wedding as Kudrow faces backlash over her recent remarks.

As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders said The Morning Show lead, 57, is secretly engaged to her 50-year-old beau and planning their perfect wedding.

"Jennifer's having a hard time narrowing down the guest list, but Lisa's remarks have made it easier," insisted the insider. "As of this moment, it's highly unlikely she'll make the cut."

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