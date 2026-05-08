EXCLUSIVE: Has Lisa Kudrow Been Cut From Jennifer Aniston's Wedding? — Radar Reveals Why Pair Is 'Friends No More'

Boldly, Kudrow insisted she was often referred to as "the sixth Friend" behind the scenes of Hollywood, despite scoring an Emmy for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay.

"Lisa swears she meant no harm by her comments – she was merely pointing out that her castmates were seen as bigger stars," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"But the others, Jen especially, don't see it that way. They're not happy with Lisa for stirring up drama and pushing this self-pitying narrative that reflects poorly on the rest of them." A rep for Aniston denied the story.