EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Zen Wedding — Bewitched 'Friends' Star Plotting 'Ultimate Hippie Big Day' With Hypnotist Lover
May 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Double divorcee Jennifer Aniston has been deep in wedding planning mode with hypnotherapist honey Jim Curtis – and insiders told RadarOnline.com the wellness-loving couple's big day is shaping up to be Hollywood's most zen celebration yet.
Insiders revealed the bridechilla and her spellbinding groom even intend to make shoes optional for invitees.
Wedding Details Revealed
"When Jen and Jim say their vows, they want to be outside and barefoot so that they can really feel grounded to the earth," shared a source. "And they'll encourage all their guests to go barefoot too."
The duo's need to let toes breathe is influencing their location hunt, revealed the source.
"Wherever they do it, they want lots of soft rugs and plenty of thick grass, because going barefoot should be enjoyable, not a chore," the source explained.
"Greece is a huge frontrunner, but they may just hold the wedding at her home in Bel-Air – it's already so perfectly zen."
Though the $21million mansion was also the site of her 2015 nuptials to husband No. 2 Justin Theroux, she's revamped the place since connecting with manifestation master Curtis more than a year ago, most notably expanding her tranquil Japanese rock garden, which now boasts smooth stepping stones, a lush patch of lawn and a calming fountain.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, "spirituality" has become a cornerstone of the pair's romance and helped "deepen their connection" at a rapid pace.
Totally At Peace
"Jen's totally at peace these days and that radiates out," dishes the source. "Jim is the same way – he's very emotionally intelligent and heart-centered and into all the woo-woo stuff – and the wedding is going to reflect that in a big way."
A longtime fan of psychics, astrology, tarot cards and goddess circles, the Friends alum, 57, has vowed to have "sound bowls playing when she walks down the aisle rather than traditional music," adds the source.
"Their favorite incense will be burning as well."
To enhance the relaxing vibes, Aniston and the transformational coach, 50, are settled on a color palette that's "all shades of cream and white" – and they're mulling "asking their guests to all wear those shades too."
Feeling Secure In Love
Accommodating attendees will be rewarded with "goody bags to take home," said the source. "They'll be full of Jen and Jim's favorite wellness things, including his book!"
Insiders said the Stimulati Experience author has opened a whole new chapter of life for the Morning Show beauty.
"She is a lot more secure with this man than she was with any of her previous lovers and husbands," said an insider. "You never see Jen go into a frantic, manic state anymore. She's so incredibly serene on a daily basis."