EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Zen Wedding — Bewitched 'Friends' Star Plotting 'Ultimate Hippie Big Day' With Hypnotist Lover

"When Jen and Jim say their vows, they want to be outside and barefoot so that they can really feel grounded to the earth," shared a source. "And they'll encourage all their guests to go barefoot too."

The duo's need to let toes breathe is influencing their location hunt, revealed the source.

"Wherever they do it, they want lots of soft rugs and plenty of thick grass, because going barefoot should be enjoyable, not a chore," the source explained.

"Greece is a huge frontrunner, but they may just hold the wedding at her home in Bel-Air – it's already so perfectly zen."

Though the $21million mansion was also the site of her 2015 nuptials to husband No. 2 Justin Theroux, she's revamped the place since connecting with manifestation master Curtis more than a year ago, most notably expanding her tranquil Japanese rock garden, which now boasts smooth stepping stones, a lush patch of lawn and a calming fountain.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, "spirituality" has become a cornerstone of the pair's romance and helped "deepen their connection" at a rapid pace.