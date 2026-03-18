Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' Wedding Dilemma — Couple Can't Decide to Go Big and Invite Tinseltown Pals or Elope

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been facing wedding dilemmas as they debate a big ceremony or a private elopement.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been facing wedding dilemmas as they debate a big ceremony or a private elopement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Two-time divorcee Jennifer Aniston is secretly engaged to hypnotist lover Jim Curtis, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal – but there's already drama surrounding the duo's wedding.

According to insiders, the bride-to-be's nerves are frayed as she tries to discreetly tackle the planning process while catering to the wants of famous pals.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston Torn Between Wedding Plans

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Aniston is allegedly weighing whether to elope with Jim Curtis or hold a larger wedding for friends.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston is allegedly weighing whether to elope with Jim Curtis or hold a larger wedding for friends.

Article continues below advertisement

"The biggest conundrum for her is whether they should have a big wedding or just elope," shared a source. "They've both had big weddings before, so in a lot of ways it makes more sense to elope."

But some supersized egos will be bruised if Aniston, 57, and Curtis, 50, go the intimate route, the source claimed.

"Their friends have been such a big part of their love story," the source admitted. As the wellness author explained himself, he and the actress were introduced by "mutual friends" a year ago.

The social butterflies famously run in large circles, with each having headcounts in the hundreds for their weddings with former partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston No Stranger To Weddings

Article continues below advertisement
Brad Pitt and Cameron Diaz were among the roughly 200 guests at Aniston's 2000 Malibu wedding.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Cameron Diaz were among the roughly 200 guests at Aniston's 2000 Malibu wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2003, Curtis reportedly tied the knot with ex-wife Rachel Napolitano on Cape Cod, hosting a 200-person reception.

Likewise, roughly 200 guests – including Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek and her Friends costars – attended when Aniston wed Brad Pitt in 2000 in Malibu.

Fifteen years later, Emily Blunt, Ellen DeGeneres and Jason Bateman were among the 70 invitees who watched her and Justin Theroux exchange vows in a slightly downsized backyard ceremony at their Bel-Air home.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston Facing Wedding Guest Pressure

Article continues below advertisement
Emily Blunt and Ellen DeGeneres attended Aniston and Justin Theroux's backyard wedding in Bel-Air.
Source: MEGA

Emily Blunt and Ellen DeGeneres attended Aniston and Justin Theroux's backyard wedding in Bel-Air.

Article continues below advertisement

"Once Jen starts to invite some friends, there's big pressure to add more and more," noted the source of the Morning Show star's latest nups.

Even if the couple does get the small wedding of their dreams, "there's the question of who they will have as their witness," the source said.

"It's very stressful because she has so many dear, dear girlfriends that she loves like family."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
mick jagger quits rolling stones touring mugging

EXCLUSIVE: Rattled Mick Jagger Jacking in Rolling Stones Touring for Family Life After Lover Melanie Hamrick's Mugging

jesse jacksons obama feud president stole place history

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Jackson's Enemy — How Trailblazer Went to His Grave Believing Ex-Prez Obama Stole His Place in History

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston Torn Choosing Wedding Witness

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Courteney Cox and Sandra Bullock are allegedly among the friends considered as witnesses for Aniston and Curtis' marriage certificate.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Courteney Cox and Sandra Bullock are allegedly among the friends considered as witnesses for Aniston and Curtis' marriage certificate.

Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock, Amanda Anka and Molly McNearney are currently frontrunners to sign off on her and Curtis' marriage certificate, shared the source.

"She's very close to all of them, so Jen feels a weird pressure not to exclude anyone."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.