According to insiders, the bride-to-be's nerves are frayed as she tries to discreetly tackle the planning process while catering to the wants of famous pals.

Two-time divorcee Jennifer Aniston is secretly engaged to hypnotist lover Jim Curtis , RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal – but there's already drama surrounding the duo's wedding.

Jennifer Aniston is allegedly weighing whether to elope with Jim Curtis or hold a larger wedding for friends.

"The biggest conundrum for her is whether they should have a big wedding or just elope," shared a source. "They've both had big weddings before, so in a lot of ways it makes more sense to elope."

But some supersized egos will be bruised if Aniston, 57, and Curtis, 50, go the intimate route, the source claimed.

"Their friends have been such a big part of their love story," the source admitted. As the wellness author explained himself, he and the actress were introduced by "mutual friends" a year ago.

The social butterflies famously run in large circles, with each having headcounts in the hundreds for their weddings with former partners.