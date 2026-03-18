EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' Wedding Dilemma — Couple Can't Decide to Go Big and Invite Tinseltown Pals or Elope
March 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Two-time divorcee Jennifer Aniston is secretly engaged to hypnotist lover Jim Curtis, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal – but there's already drama surrounding the duo's wedding.
According to insiders, the bride-to-be's nerves are frayed as she tries to discreetly tackle the planning process while catering to the wants of famous pals.
Aniston Torn Between Wedding Plans
"The biggest conundrum for her is whether they should have a big wedding or just elope," shared a source. "They've both had big weddings before, so in a lot of ways it makes more sense to elope."
But some supersized egos will be bruised if Aniston, 57, and Curtis, 50, go the intimate route, the source claimed.
"Their friends have been such a big part of their love story," the source admitted. As the wellness author explained himself, he and the actress were introduced by "mutual friends" a year ago.
The social butterflies famously run in large circles, with each having headcounts in the hundreds for their weddings with former partners.
Aniston No Stranger To Weddings
In 2003, Curtis reportedly tied the knot with ex-wife Rachel Napolitano on Cape Cod, hosting a 200-person reception.
Likewise, roughly 200 guests – including Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek and her Friends costars – attended when Aniston wed Brad Pitt in 2000 in Malibu.
Fifteen years later, Emily Blunt, Ellen DeGeneres and Jason Bateman were among the 70 invitees who watched her and Justin Theroux exchange vows in a slightly downsized backyard ceremony at their Bel-Air home.
Aniston Facing Wedding Guest Pressure
"Once Jen starts to invite some friends, there's big pressure to add more and more," noted the source of the Morning Show star's latest nups.
Even if the couple does get the small wedding of their dreams, "there's the question of who they will have as their witness," the source said.
"It's very stressful because she has so many dear, dear girlfriends that she loves like family."
Aniston Torn Choosing Wedding Witness
Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock, Amanda Anka and Molly McNearney are currently frontrunners to sign off on her and Curtis' marriage certificate, shared the source.
"She's very close to all of them, so Jen feels a weird pressure not to exclude anyone."