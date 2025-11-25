EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump Could Be 'On Verge' of Confirming Existence of Aliens
Nov. 25 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump may be on the brink of publicly acknowledging the existence of extraterrestrial life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president could be poised for astonishing admissions on aliens, according to the director of a new documentary that alleges a sweeping US cover-up of non-human intelligence stretching back decades.
Mounting Pressure for a Historic Announcement
Dan Farah, director of The Age of Disclosure – a feature that is streaming on Amazon Prime – says a combination of whistleblower testimony, mounting political pressure, and his film's findings have pushed the president closer to making what he argues would be a historic announcement.
Farah's documentary draws on interviews with military and intelligence insiders who describe what they claim is an 80-year clandestine effort by global powers to study and reverse-engineer technology of non-human origin.
The filmmaker said the moment may now be approaching when a sitting president addresses the world about humanity's cosmic company, adding, "I think it's only a matter of time before the release of this film is followed by a sitting president stepping to the podium and telling the world, 'We're not alone in the universe.' It's the most significant moment a leader could possibly have."
'They're Not Human'
Farah made the claim after speaking to dozens of government sources for his project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The filmmaker grilled 34 US government figures, including senior military personnel and intelligence officials, to chart what his documentary calls an "80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life and a secret war among major nations to reverse-engineer advanced technology of non-human origin."
The work features commentary from national security officials, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
The trailer for the film includes testimony from a former senior CIA official who states, "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are real, they're here, and they're not human."
Trump's 'Awareness of the Base Facts'
Farah says several sources have told him Trump has recently intensified his interest in the subject.
He added people both in and outside the world of his film have informed him the 79-year-old "has become aware of the base facts and has his team all over trying to learn everything that he needs to know so we can decide a course of action."
The doc's director shared: "I know the movie's on his radar a hundred percent, and look, President Trump said on the campaign trail that he intended to declassify what the government knows about this topic."
In July 2024, Trump told influencer Logan Paul he was not a "believer" in little green men, adding, "Probably I can't say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there's some really strange things that they see flying around out there."
Two months later, when podcaster Lex Fridman asked whether he would release more UAP footage, Trump replied, "I'll do that. I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that."
And in October 2024, he told Joe Rogan extraterrestrial life had "never been my thing," though he added, "There's no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don't have life."
Congressional Push for Transparency
Congress has also pushed the issue into the open. Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who chairs the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, has pressed for greater clarity on the issue.
"The American people deserve maximum transparency from the federal government on sightings, acquisitions, and examinations of UAPs and whether they pose a potential threat to Americans' safety," she previously said.
Farah hopes his film accelerates that shift.
He said: "For too long, the public has blatantly been lied to, kept in the dark, and misled with a really sophisticated disinformation campaign. And I think we're now at a tipping point where not only does the public deserve to know the truth, but it's really essential because the stakes have never been higher. And the stakes impact not only everyone in the United States, but everyone in the world."