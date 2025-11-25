EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump Could Be 'On Verge' of Confirming Existence of Aliens

Farah says several sources have told him Trump has recently intensified his interest in the subject.

He added people both in and outside the world of his film have informed him the 79-year-old "has become aware of the base facts and has his team all over trying to learn everything that he needs to know so we can decide a course of action."

The doc's director shared: "I know the movie's on his radar a hundred percent, and look, President Trump said on the campaign trail that he intended to declassify what the government knows about this topic."

In July 2024, Trump told influencer Logan Paul he was not a "believer" in little green men, adding, "Probably I can't say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there's some really strange things that they see flying around out there."

Two months later, when podcaster Lex Fridman asked whether he would release more UAP footage, Trump replied, "I'll do that. I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that."

And in October 2024, he told Joe Rogan extraterrestrial life had "never been my thing," though he added, "There's no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don't have life."