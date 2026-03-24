EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Out of This World Mandate — Prez Has Proof Aliens May Finally Be Here

As RadarOnline.com has long reported, Trump's directive follows years of whistleblower testimony – as well as conjecture from UFO conspiracy theorists – that the government has been hiding a deep-state program dedicated to the collection and study of downed alien crafts.

In June 2023, intelligence official and Air Force veteran David Grusch shocked the world by testifying at one of three congressional hearings on UFOs about the existence of such a secret UFO program – and last year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stoked the fire by alleging that even presidents are kept in the dark about it.

Nick Pope, who led the United Kingdom's "UFO Desk" for three years, said "there either is or isn't a smoking gun in the files somewhere that will prove extraterrestrial visitation. [But] if the U.S. government is sitting on this, it's going to be the biggest story of all time."