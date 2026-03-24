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EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Out of This World Mandate — Prez Has Proof Aliens May Finally Be Here

donald trumps alien mandate prez claims proof aliens here
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's alien mandate claims proof that aliens may finally be here, signaling a shocking turn.

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March 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's stunning order to reveal all government files related to aliens and UFOs could finally provide smoking-gun proof humans are not alone, said experts and UFO enthusiasts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an extraordinary development, on Feb. 19, America's 47th president instructed the Pentagon and other government agencies to release all secret documents concerning "alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

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Trump Fuels Secret UFO Program Claims

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Donald Trump ordered the release of UFO files following David Grusch's claims of a secret program.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump ordered the release of UFO files following David Grusch's claims of a secret program.

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As RadarOnline.com has long reported, Trump's directive follows years of whistleblower testimony – as well as conjecture from UFO conspiracy theorists – that the government has been hiding a deep-state program dedicated to the collection and study of downed alien crafts.

In June 2023, intelligence official and Air Force veteran David Grusch shocked the world by testifying at one of three congressional hearings on UFOs about the existence of such a secret UFO program – and last year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stoked the fire by alleging that even presidents are kept in the dark about it.

Nick Pope, who led the United Kingdom's "UFO Desk" for three years, said "there either is or isn't a smoking gun in the files somewhere that will prove extraterrestrial visitation. [But] if the U.S. government is sitting on this, it's going to be the biggest story of all time."

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Expert Doubts UFO Files Bombshell Reveal

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Dr. Don Donderi said governments have long dismissed UFO sightings as 'human misperceptions or radar system failures.'
Source: MCGILL UNIVERSITY; MEGA

Dr. Don Donderi said governments have long dismissed UFO sightings as 'human misperceptions or radar system failures.'

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Dr. Don Donderi, a retired psychology professor at McGill University in Montreal and author of UFOs, ETs and Alien Abductions, isn't expecting any earth-shattering revelations from Trump's mandate.

"Governments across the world have been dismissing sightings for decades as human misperceptions or radar system failures," he said, "so why would we imagine there would be some bombshell buried in the files there now?

"It'll probably just be more of the same," he added, "even though I'd be delighted if I was proven wrong."

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Believer Says UFO Proof Finally Coming

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As Grusch testified about a secret UFO program, Marco Rubio claimed even presidents are kept in the dark.
Source: MEGA

As Grusch testified about a secret UFO program, Marco Rubio claimed even presidents are kept in the dark.

David Sloan, who runs Key West UFO Tour, is more optimistic about the top-secret files.

"As anyone who has looked up at the sky and seen the millions, if not billions, of stars twinkling, knows we are surely not alone in the universe," he said.

"And I think the U.S. government has had proof of that for a long time. Now I'm hoping we finally get to see it."

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