Custom Window Treatments and the Rise of Quiet Luxury
March 24 2026, Updated 4:52 p.m. ET
The concept of "quiet luxury" has become a trend in interior decor, particularly in celebrity homes where understated design choices often set the tone for broader style movements. Custom window treatments have emerged as a standout element in this shift, adding a refined, intentional look to modern spaces without relying on overly flashy details.
When celebrity homes are featured in major publications, a clear preference for custom curtains often appears through carefully tailored designs that complement the overall aesthetic of a space. Custom window treatments offer clearer lines and more precise proportions, helping them to fit seamlessly within a room. The use of refined fabrics further contributes to a subtle yet elevated backdrop for carefully curated rooms.
Custom curtains from Nordic Knots can create a polished finishing look for modern living. This attention to tailored detail helps explain why custom curtains have become closely associated with the quiet luxury aesthetic often seen in celebrity homes.
Why Custom Curtains From Nordic Knots Fit the Quiet Luxury Trend
Celebrity interiors have recently shifted toward more understated design choices. This trend embraces looks that appear high-end, but are restrained rather than showy. The aesthetic now leans toward simple sophistication with an emphasis on neutral palettes in quality materials.
Texture is also important to a customized look, with linen and natural fabrics a popular choice for quiet luxury. These high-quality fabrics, offered by Nordic Knots, add visual interest without overwhelming a living space.
Another draw to tailored drapery is how they are made-to-measure, ensuring that the curtains fit the window perfectly. Ready-made curtains often have awkward gaps because they don’t exactly fit or pool on the floor. Custom curtains add to the modern aesthetic of a living area by seamlessly fitting into the space.
Custom Curtains Create a More Polished Backdrop
Custom window treatments create symmetry in larger, open-concept areas. Since the curtains are tailor-made to fit windows, they are perfect for the oversized windows often found in celebrity and luxury homes. The exact fit of the curtains also enhances the architecture of a home, such as vaulted ceilings, moldings, and decorative trim. Custom curtains can also be designed to hang higher and wider, which can visually make a room look larger.
The other advantage of custom curtains is the fabric choice. Instead of being confined to pre-made curtains with a limited selection of colors and materials, custom curtains allow homeowners to choose a fabric that matches their vision.
In a sunlit living room with large windows, sheer and linen curtains can diffuse natural light while maintaining brightness, creating a softer, more balanced atmosphere. This approach works especially well in neutral-toned rooms, where filtered light creates an ambient glow and reduces glare.
How Readers Can Borrow the Custom Curtains in Celebrity Homes’ Look
When incorporating custom window treatments into a regular home, it’s best to start in a room where they are most visible, like a living room or dining room. Neutral tones and natural materials are popular with celebrities because of their longevity and adaptability to changing décor.
Custom curtains should be hung higher and wider than the window frame for a more sophisticated, intentional look, and they should reach the floor. When choosing textured fabric, one that is timeless should be chosen so the curtains can evolve with a space over time.
To have the subtle luxury look of a celebrity home, it’s advised not to use overly busy patterns or hardware, but to concentrate on a simple, high-quality look.
Well-chosen curtains are less about standing out and more about supporting the overall atmosphere of a space, a perspective reflected in the approach to modern custom curtains.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are custom curtains associated with luxury interiors?
Custom curtains are created to fit a room’s aesthetic and are tailored to perfectly fit windows. This creates a seamless, sophisticated look, which is the hallmark of quiet luxury.
Do custom curtains only work in large homes?
Custom curtains make any space, regardless of size, have a more high-end appearance.
Are custom curtains only about style?
Custom curtains may add a complementary design element to a room, but they also provide privacy and help with how much light enters the space.
What makes custom curtains look more expensive?
Custom curtains are made specifically to fit a window and enhance the atmosphere of a room by using quality fabrics, specific, complementary draping, and hardware.