Jason Draizin Says Flower Company Blooms USA is Built for the Next Generation
March 24 2026, Updated 4:40 p.m. ET
MarijuanaDoctors.com founder Jason Draizin has spent his career building companies in industries that were still emerging at the time – cannabis, CBD, and psychedelic therapy. Each came with its own set of risks, regulations, and skeptics, but the self-made entrepreneur found ways to turn those ideas into businesses.
Now the new owner of Blooms USA, a wholesale floral company with more than three decades behind it, Draizin says this latest venture is different. He's building Blooms for his family.
"I have a son, and I love him and his mother more than anything," Draizin shared in a statement on Tuesday, March 10. "I built this flower company to hand to him one day."
That kind of long-term thinking has shaped much of Draizin’s work. After building MarijuanaDoctors.com into one of the largest medical cannabis patient resources in the country, attracting more than one million qualified visitors per month before it was acquired by Veriheal in 2022, he didn't stop.
"I helped create a CBD skincare brand called Vie En Rose," Draizin said. "I financed it, built the website, and worked with Raphael Mazzucco on the photography. It was another industry people were afraid of, and that's usually where I see opportunity."
The brand was founded by actress and entrepreneur Malea Rose, who has appeared in productions including Kidnap, New Girl, Two and a Half Men, and Entourage. Mazzucco, meanwhile, is a celebrated fashion photographer and contemporary artist whose work has appeared on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers and in campaigns for Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren.
Vie En Rose has since been praised by Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, and Paris Hilton and was used on the set of HBO's The White Lotus.
After exiting the cannabis space, Draizin launched a psychedelic therapy venture focused on ketamine treatment for depression, a model he described as built on the same principles he used to connect patients with doctors through MarijuanaDoctors.com.
"Every company I've built follows the same pattern," Draizin said. "Find a market nobody's paying attention to, build the infrastructure, and scale it. Flowers just happen to be a lot more legal."
Blooms USA currently distributes fresh-cut flowers to supermarkets and retailers across the country out of its Florida headquarters, operating in a U.S. floral market valued at roughly $19 billion. For Draizin, it represents the first company he says he has no plans to sell — and every plan to grow.