Jason Draizin Says Flower Company Blooms USA is Built for the Next Generation

MarijuanaDoctors.com founder Jason Draizin has spent his career building companies in industries that were still emerging at the time – cannabis, CBD, and psychedelic therapy. Each came with its own set of risks, regulations, and skeptics, but the self-made entrepreneur found ways to turn those ideas into businesses.

Now the new owner of Blooms USA, a wholesale floral company with more than three decades behind it, Draizin says this latest venture is different. He's building Blooms for his family.

"I have a son, and I love him and his mother more than anything," Draizin shared in a statement on Tuesday, March 10. "I built this flower company to hand to him one day."