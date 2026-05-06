Barack Obama Raises Eyebrows With Bizarre UFO Comments About Government 'Keeping Aliens Underground Somewhere’'

In a new interview with Stephen Colbert on his late-show on Tuesday, May 5, Obama explained what he meant when he said aliens are " real, but I haven't seen them ."

Barack Obama has been open about his thoughts on aliens, but a previous comment got the former president in hot water, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Obama once again touched on the topic of aliens during an interview with Stephen Colbert.

"You tried to walk it back the next day. You know no one believed you, right?" Colbert joked with Obama during the interview.

"I thought it was so obvious what I meant,” Obama explained, throwing cold water on the theory that the U.S. government is secretly keeping aliens away from the public's eye.

The 64-year-old said, "Here’s the thing. For those of you who still think that we've got little green men underground somewhere, one of the things you learn as president is [that] government is terrible at keeping secrets."

According to the popular Democrat, "If there were aliens, or alien spaceships, or anything under the control of the U.S. government that we knew about, [had] seen, photographs … I promise you some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie with one of the aliens and sent it to his girlfriend to impress them. It would leak."