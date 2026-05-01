'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth, 52, Tops Earnings From Her Four Biggest Films in Just One Week on OnlyFans — As Actress Reveals What’s 'Off Limits' on Adult Site

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I can verify that the reports are true that have been out there in the headlines.

"My manager, the other day, he said, 'You've now made more than American Pie, Scary Movie, Love Actually... he named one other, all of them combined.'

"Last time I looked, there were over four million views and there were 300,000 subscribers, I think."

Elizabeth said OnlyFans is "for anybody" and it's "for any content."

"People can do what they want on there. They have their own curated page where they get to share a part of their lives. And that can look like however you want it to look," she explained.

"For me, I'm still kind of exploring. It's really new for me."