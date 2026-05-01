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Home > Celebrity > American Pie

'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth, 52, Tops Earnings From Her Four Biggest Films in Just One Week on OnlyFans — As Actress Reveals What’s 'Off Limits' on Adult Site

picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

'American Pie' star Shannon Elizabeth has already earned more in a week on OnlyFans than her four biggest movies combined.

May 1 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

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American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth has made more money in her first week of doing OnlyFans than her four biggest movies combined.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the teen movie favorite, 52, has made $1.2million since creating her profile on the X-rated platform, racking up over 300,000 subscribers.

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Made More Than Four Biggest Movies Combined

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picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth has attracted over four million views and 300,000 subscribers.

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Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I can verify that the reports are true that have been out there in the headlines.

"My manager, the other day, he said, 'You've now made more than American Pie, Scary Movie, Love Actually... he named one other, all of them combined.'

"Last time I looked, there were over four million views and there were 300,000 subscribers, I think."

Elizabeth said OnlyFans is "for anybody" and it's "for any content."

"People can do what they want on there. They have their own curated page where they get to share a part of their lives. And that can look like however you want it to look," she explained.

"For me, I'm still kind of exploring. It's really new for me."

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What Is 'Off Limits' For Raunchy Star?

picture of shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The actress is unsure how far she'll go in regards to X-rated content on the platform.

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When asked if there was anything "off limits," Elizabeth replied: "I don’t know yet. I don't know what I will and won’t show in the future. I think we’re gonna figure that out together."

The American Reunion actress said she "never expected this to happen" but gushed that her fans "have been absolutely incredible and supportive."

"I am so grateful for it," she concluded.

Elizabeth, best known for playing raunchy exchange student Nadia in the American Pie franchise alongside Jason Biggs, announced she was joining OnlyFans a day after she quietly filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert.

She tied the knot with the South African conservation specialist in 2021.

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'Showing Off A More Sexy Side No One Has Seen'

picture of shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth said she was looking forward to showing sexy side to her, not familiar with fans.

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Speaking to People about joining the platform, she said: "I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career.

"This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

Elizabeth returned to the American Pie franchise for the sequel two years after the first movie, but hasn't acted since 2024, when she appeared in the comedy film Plan B.

She continued: "I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free.

"I really do think this is the future."

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picture of shannon elizabeth and Jason Biggs
Source: MEGA

The actress starred alongside Jason Biggs in the 'American Pie' franchise.

Elizabeth currently lives in South Africa and recently opened up about being cast in her breakout role, explaining how working as a model before American Pie was a big help.

She told Fox News: "I'd never done anything that big. But I was auditioning a lot at the time, and I was so excited when I got the role.

"Because I had done so much modeling, and you do a lot of underwear shoots and bathing suits and things like that, I think falling into the role of Nadia… it felt like I was doing another modeling shoot in a way."

"I didn't think of her as anything else," she added. "I was just playing a character. I wasn’t really thinking too much about it. I was playing the character that's on the page."

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