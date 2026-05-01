Epstein's Bizarre Relationship with Michael Jackson Exposed Amid Resurfaced Photo — After 'Leaving Neverland' Director Called King of Pop 'Worse Than' the Vile Pedo

Stern also noted that Jackson's former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, came out raging that his boss wasn't pals with Epstein, after the December 2025 DOJ documents included a photo of the two posing for a snapshot.

Fiddes took to Instagram on December 20, 2025, in a fiery post titled, "The TRUTH about this Epstein–Michael Jackson photo!" and shared his knowledge of the eyebrow-raising snapshot.

"I was his bodyguard when the picture with Epstein would of [sic] been taken. We were just viewing houses as Michael wanted to live on Palm Beech [sic] so he can be close to his Barry Gibb. A real estate agent set up the viewings over the course of a week. We never even knew who Epstein was. He was not famous then,” Fiddes claimed.

“He, like the other house owners we viewed that week, wanted a picture with Michael," the bodyguard explained.

"Epstein’s house was for sale, so it was one of many lined up to view! Michael never had a clue who he was or the other property owners we met," Fiddes said about his boss, adding that the late financier was not in Jackson's financial circles, calling it "nonsense."