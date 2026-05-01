Epstein's Bizarre Relationship with Michael Jackson Exposed Amid Resurfaced Photo — After 'Leaving Neverland' Director Called King of Pop 'Worse Than' the Vile Pedo
May 1 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
The release of the new Michael Jackson biopic has reignited explosive scrutiny over his alleged links to disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late King of Pop resurfaced in a bombshell photo alongside Epstein in the Justice Department’s document dump, sparking his former bodyguard to speak out, while the director behind a documentary on Jackson’s alleged victims is now being dragged into the widening scandal over ties to the late financier.
Director Critical of Michael Jackson Attacked by Fans With Fake Epstein Photo
Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed, who highlighted Wade Robson and James Safechuck's allegations that they were molested as boys by Jackson at his infamous ranch in the 2019 documentary, is the latest person to be dragged into the Epstein saga.
In a photo, Reed's head was superimposed onto that of Noam Chomsky, as the philosopher was seen talking with Epstein aboard his private jet – nicknamed the "Lolita Express" for how it was used to allegedly traffic underage victims.
The director spoke out critically about Michael for avoiding any of the sexual abuse allegations lobbed against the late pop star, calling the whitewashing "infuriating."
Michael Jackson Was 'Worse Than Epstein'
"So a lot of people, I think, will kind of swallow any misgivings they may have and just sort of say, 'Oh well, it’s a great jukebox movie,' and just completely ignore the fact that this guy was worse than Jeffrey Epstein," Reed huffed to The Hollywood Reporter in an April 22 interview.
Soon, rabid Jackson fans began circulating the doctored photo purporting to show Reed and Epstein together on social media.
One caption sneered, "'MJ is worse than Epstein' – Dan Reed," as it appeared to show the director and the late businessman deep in thought, even though the picture was a fake.
Variety's Marlow Stern pointed out, "Accusing Reed of conspiring with Epstein is an odd tactic, given what we know about Jackson and Epstein," after she, too, was flooded with the image following her April 28 publication of an in-depth interview with the director.
Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Jackson Photo Explained by Bodyguard
Stern also noted that Jackson's former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, came out raging that his boss wasn't pals with Epstein, after the December 2025 DOJ documents included a photo of the two posing for a snapshot.
Fiddes took to Instagram on December 20, 2025, in a fiery post titled, "The TRUTH about this Epstein–Michael Jackson photo!" and shared his knowledge of the eyebrow-raising snapshot.
"I was his bodyguard when the picture with Epstein would of [sic] been taken. We were just viewing houses as Michael wanted to live on Palm Beech [sic] so he can be close to his Barry Gibb. A real estate agent set up the viewings over the course of a week. We never even knew who Epstein was. He was not famous then,” Fiddes claimed.
“He, like the other house owners we viewed that week, wanted a picture with Michael," the bodyguard explained.
"Epstein’s house was for sale, so it was one of many lined up to view! Michael never had a clue who he was or the other property owners we met," Fiddes said about his boss, adding that the late financier was not in Jackson's financial circles, calling it "nonsense."
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Michael Jackson Appeared Elsewhere in Epstein Files
However, Jackson appeared in other photos in the Epstein files, including posing alongside former President Bill Clinton and singer Diana Ross on what appeared to be a boat.
Epstein accuser Johanna Sjöberg claimed in a 2015 interview as part of fellow victim Virginia Giuffre's civil lawsuit that she met the Thriller singer when asked if she met anyone famous while in the presence of the predator.
"I met Michael Jackson… At Jeffrey’s house in Palm Beach," Sjöberg responded, but denied giving the pop star any "massages."