EXCLUSIVE: How 'The Most Beautiful Girl in the World' Has Made Millions Aged 25 Despite 'Lifelong Curse'

Despite the cash, she recently said about her legacy being a curse: "When you're small, you don't really pay attention. People are like, 'You know, you're the most beautiful girl in the world,' and you're like, 'I'm not, I'm just playing with my iPad.'

"Even today, people are like, 'You are the most beautiful girl,' and I'm like, 'No, I'm still not, I'm just a human being, a teenager.'"

Sources told us Blondeau's early fame created both opportunity and pressure, shaping a career defined by independence as much as visibility.

One fashion industry source told us: "That 'Most Beautiful' title opened every door, but it also boxed her into an identity Thylane did not choose. Turning that into a sustainable career required careful repositioning and control over her image.

"What stands out is how she moved from being a symbol to being a business figure. Many child stars struggle with that transition, but she leveraged the recognition rather than rejecting it entirely"

The insider continued, "But the same label that has elevated her is one she still feels haunts her as it has created expectations she has been pushing against ever since."