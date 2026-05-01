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EXCLUSIVE: How 'The Most Beautiful Girl in the World' Has Made Millions Aged 25 Despite 'Lifelong Curse'

Photo of Thylane Blondeau
Source: Mega

Thylane Blondeau has made millions after being discovered at age six.

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May 1 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Thylane Blondeau has transformed the label of "the most beautiful girl in the world" into a multimillion-dollar career as she continues to describe the title as a burden she has spent years trying to escape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Blondeau, who turned 25 on April 5 – and who is the daughter of former soccer player Patrick Blondeau and television presenter and fashion designer Veronika Loubry – was first discovered on the streets of Paris at the age of six and quickly propelled into the global spotlight.

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Photo of Thylane Blondeau
Source: Mega

Thylane Blondeau turned 25 years old on April 5.

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By 10, she became the youngest model to appear in Vogue Paris, a shoot which drew huge controversy for its styling, widely criticized as overly adult.

The exposure nevertheless launched a career that saw her work with major fashion houses, including Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, L'Oréal Paris, Versace, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss.

And Radar can now reveal the model has amassed an estimated $4.2million fortune through modeling and business ventures.

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'I'm Just a Human Being'

Photo of Thylane Blondeau
Source: Mega

The French model amassed an estimated $4.2million fortune through various ventures.

Despite the cash, she recently said about her legacy being a curse: "When you're small, you don't really pay attention. People are like, 'You know, you're the most beautiful girl in the world,' and you're like, 'I'm not, I'm just playing with my iPad.'

"Even today, people are like, 'You are the most beautiful girl,' and I'm like, 'No, I'm still not, I'm just a human being, a teenager.'"

Sources told us Blondeau's early fame created both opportunity and pressure, shaping a career defined by independence as much as visibility.

One fashion industry source told us: "That 'Most Beautiful' title opened every door, but it also boxed her into an identity Thylane did not choose. Turning that into a sustainable career required careful repositioning and control over her image.

"What stands out is how she moved from being a symbol to being a business figure. Many child stars struggle with that transition, but she leveraged the recognition rather than rejecting it entirely"

The insider continued, "But the same label that has elevated her is one she still feels haunts her as it has created expectations she has been pushing against ever since."

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Thylane Blondeau's Business Ventures

Photo of ENALYHT products and Thylane Blondeau
Source: enalyhtbrand.com; Mega

Blondeau founded the high-performance haircare brand ENALYHT.

Blondeau's business ventures have included founding the haircare brand ENALYHT and launching clothing lines Heaven May and No Smile, though the latter appear to have closed.

Her products, including a repair mask and hair oil, reflect a focus on ingredient quality and personal experience, developed after her own concerns about hair health during years of styling and travel.

She said: "Each product has been designed with care and love, favoring high-performance ingredients that you can rely on every day.

"I quickly realized that the effectiveness of a product wasn't enough. The purity of the ingredients and their real impact on the hair are just as essential."

The model added, "I made a promise to myself – if I managed to regain healthy, strong, and natural hair, I would create my own line. A line that was respectful, effective, and authentic."

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Photo of Thylane Blondeau and DJ Ben Attal
Source: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

The model recently became engaged to French DJ Ben Attal.

Beyond business, Blondeau has remained a prominent figure in fashion circles, appearing in campaigns alongside figures such as Zendaya and maintaining a global social media presence with millions of followers.

She previously lived in London near Brooklyn Beckham before returning to France.

Blondeau recently became engaged to French DJ Ben Attal, 28, sharing news of the proposal during a stay at a luxury resort in Greece, where she posted images of her diamond ring and wrote: "I said yes to my best friend. Here's to forever."

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