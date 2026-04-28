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Home > Celebrity > American Pie

Raking in the Dough: 'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth's Astonishing OnlyFans' Debut Week Payday Revealed

Photo of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

'American Pie' star Shannon Elizabeth has made 'over $1million' in her debut week on X-rated platform OnlyFans

April 28 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

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American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth has raked in "over $1million" during her debut week on OnlyFans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 52-year-old set up her profile after her divorce from second husband Simon Borchert, and claimed she was looking forward to "reconnecting with her fans."

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Shannon Elizabeth Flooded With Direct Messages

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picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Direct messages made up half the amount Elizabeth made, according to insiders.

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And she’s done just that, while also boosting her bank balance in the process.

A source told PageSix: "Over half of that was earned through direct messages to OnlyFans users, while tips and posts accounted for the rest."

Elizabeth's rep says the actress is planning to use some of the funds toward her charity, the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, including throwing a gala in Las Vegas this summer.

"She's always hustling and genuinely loves interacting with her fans," her rep added.

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'Showing Off A Sexy Side No One Has Seen'

picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The actress was open about why she wanted to join OnlyFans at 52.

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Speaking earlier this month about joining the X-rated platform, Elizabeth, who played raunchy exchange student Nadia in the American Pie franchise, told People: "I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career.

"This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

Elizabeth returned to the American Pie franchise for the sequel two years after the first movie, but hasn't acted since 2024, when she appeared in the comedy film Plan B.

She continued: "I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free.

"I really do think this is the future."

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Playing Nadia 'Was Like A Modelling Shoot'

picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth explained why the role of Nadia in 'American Pie' was easy to take on.

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Elizabeth currently lives in South Africa and recently opened up about being cast in her breakout role, explaining how working as a model before American Pie was a big help.

She told Fox News: "I'd never done anything that big. But I was auditioning a lot at the time, and I was so excited when I got the role.

"Because I had done so much modeling, and you do a lot of underwear shoots and bathing suits and things like that, I think falling into the role of Nadia… it felt like I was doing another modeling shoot in a way."

"I didn't think of her as anything else," she added. "I was just playing a character. I wasn’t really thinking too much about it. I was playing the character that's on the page."

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picture of Shannon Elizabeth and Jason Biggs
Source: MEGA

The star famously starred alongside Jason Biggs in the teen movie franchise.

Despite being one of Hollywood's biggest sex symbols in the 1990s and now being on OnlyFans, Elizabeth confessed she's not always "super comfortable" in her own skin.

She added, "But, you just overcome that. When you have to turn it on, you have to work, because I do love working. I do love acting. So you just let everything else go."

Elizabeth returned to the American Pie franchise for the fourth and final installment, American Reunion, in 2012.

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