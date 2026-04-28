Raking in the Dough: 'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth's Astonishing OnlyFans' Debut Week Payday Revealed

Speaking earlier this month about joining the X-rated platform, Elizabeth, who played raunchy exchange student Nadia in the American Pie franchise, told People: "I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career.

"This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

Elizabeth returned to the American Pie franchise for the sequel two years after the first movie, but hasn't acted since 2024, when she appeared in the comedy film Plan B.

She continued: "I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free.

"I really do think this is the future."