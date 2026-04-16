'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Joins OnlyFans at 52 After Divorcing Husband — 'I'm Showing Off a Sexy Side Nobody Has Seen'

"Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career and how much I’ve missed that energy," she shared. "OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more behind the scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows."

She continued: "This is also where I’ll be sharing exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else. This isn’t just content to watch from a distance. This is for the people who have always shown up for me, and I want them to feel that."

The Scary Movie actress added that she's "still very much based in South Africa" and continues to do her charity work through her namesake foundation that "remains incredibly close to my heart."

"But this feels like the perfect moment to open up my world to the fans who have been with me throughout this journey. I’m so excited for this," she added.