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Home > Celebrity > American Pie

'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Joins OnlyFans at 52 After Divorcing Husband — 'I'm Showing Off a Sexy Side Nobody Has Seen'

picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

'American Pie' star Shannon Elizabeth is joining OnlyFans following her divorce from her second husband.

April 16 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET

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American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth has announced she's joining OnlyFans — at the age of 52.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress will launch her account on the subscription site on Thursday – and has opened up about her "new chapter."

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'She Is Freshly Single'

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picture of Shannon Elizabeth and Jason Biggs
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth played exchange student Nadia in the teen comedy, alongside Jason Biggs.

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Her surprise move to the X-rated platform comes after her divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert. She met the South African conservation specialist in 2015 and they married in 2021.

A source told Page Six: "The divorce is fresh. She is freshly single and launching her OnlyFans."

Elizabeth, who played exchange student Nadia in the American Pie movie franchise alongside Jason Biggs, hasn’t publicly announced her split, but she seemingly hinted at her breakup in a Facebook post on Wednesday as she reflected on resets in life.

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Why Is She Joining OnlyFans?

picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The actress said she wanted to 'take control' of the narrative' regarding her career.

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She wrote: "There’s something about the ocean that resets everything — slows the noise, softens the edges, and brings you right back to what matters. Grateful for these quiet moments, sandy paws, and unconditional love."

Elizabeth did, however, reveal she’s joining the subscription-based platform in an effort to take control of her narrative.

She told People: "I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

Elizabeth also admitted she's looking forward to more interactions with her fans via the platform.

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'I Want To Reconnect With My Fans'

picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth said she was excited about the prospect of reconnecting with her fans.

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"Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career and how much I’ve missed that energy," she shared. "OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more behind the scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows."

She continued: "This is also where I’ll be sharing exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else. This isn’t just content to watch from a distance. This is for the people who have always shown up for me, and I want them to feel that."

The Scary Movie actress added that she's "still very much based in South Africa" and continues to do her charity work through her namesake foundation that "remains incredibly close to my heart."

"But this feels like the perfect moment to open up my world to the fans who have been with me throughout this journey. I’m so excited for this," she added.

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picture of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

The actress also starred in 'Scary Movie' (2000), 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' (2001) and 'Thirteen Ghosts' (2001)

Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman added: "Shannon has always been someone who genuinely enjoys connecting with and giving back to her fans, and this allows her to do that in a more direct, meaningful way than ever before. It’s a powerful model, and right now, there’s nothing more effective at facilitating that connection than OnlyFans."

Elizabeth was previously married to actor Joseph D. Reitman from 2002 until 2006.

She cemented her sex symbol status in the '90s with a series of roles in teen films. She followed American Pie with Scary Movie (2000), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), Thirteen Ghosts (2001), Love Actually (2003) and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019).

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