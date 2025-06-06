'American Pie' Star Jason Biggs Comes Clean on Brutal Secret Drinking and Drugs Shame — 'I Did Coke From a Trash Can and Lied to My Wife Every Night'

Biggs' addiction kept getting worse, and he was hiding his dark secret from his wife, Jenny Mollen, whom he married in 2008.

Biggs and Mollen share two songs together and have been married since 2008 after meeting on the film My Best Friend’s Girl.

The actor said: "I was drinking a lot by myself and using a lot by myself and not telling my wife. I took advantage of her... I felt like I was able to put things past her, and I did."

At one point, Biggs found himself doing drugs out of the trash after he attempted to throw out a bag of cocaine to help himself stop.

In the middle of the night, the actor explained he threw the drugs out in his home but was getting up and still using the drug.