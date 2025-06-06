'American Pie' Star Jason Biggs Comes Clean on Brutal Secret Drinking and Drugs Shame — 'I Did Coke From a Trash Can and Lied to My Wife Every Night'
American Pie star Jason Biggs has come clean about his dark past.
While appearing on the Well with Arielle Lorre podcast this week, the actor, who shot to worldwide fame at 19, opened up about his past alcohol and drug use, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jason's Truth
He said: "I knew when I needed to call the coke dealer because I was gonna drink too much, and how much Ambien to take or benzos to take based on how much coke I'd had so I'd come down but hopefully not die."
After the incredibly successful film, American Pie, Biggs said he had "money in the bank, coke in my pocket and nobody saying no to me," before adding: "It was [amazing] but I was also aware of how crazy that was."
Trash Can Horror Story
Biggs' addiction kept getting worse, and he was hiding his dark secret from his wife, Jenny Mollen, whom he married in 2008.
Biggs and Mollen share two songs together and have been married since 2008 after meeting on the film My Best Friend’s Girl.
The actor said: "I was drinking a lot by myself and using a lot by myself and not telling my wife. I took advantage of her... I felt like I was able to put things past her, and I did."
At one point, Biggs found himself doing drugs out of the trash after he attempted to throw out a bag of cocaine to help himself stop.
In the middle of the night, the actor explained he threw the drugs out in his home but was getting up and still using the drug.
Then, to really put a stop to his drug use, he got into his car and drove down Sunset Boulevard and stopped at a random house to discard his cocaine.
He tossed the bag in a Starbucks cup, which still had coffee in it, and drove home — before he then drove back, got the bag out of the cup, and used it again.
Biggs said: "I drove back home and finished the bag of coke. I could've just easily opened the baggie and dumped it down the toilet, but I didn't. I knew I was gonna finish that bag the moment I got it, but I kept playing this game with myself."
Getting Sober
In 2017, the father of two got sober, and in 2018, he celebrated his milestone year with a special post.
He captioned the post: "I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this shit is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life.
"If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this."
Now, more than 7 years later, Biggs said sobriety is "freeing" in the recent podcast interview.
He added: "There is a freedom that comes with not having to do those things anymore."