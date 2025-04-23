Your tip
Slim Jim! 'American Pie' Star Jason Biggs Sparks Ozempic Rumors by Showing Off Dramatic Weight Loss He Blames On 'Secret Health Issue’

Split photo of Jason Biggs
Source: MEGA

'American Pie' star Jason Biggs shows off dramatic weightloss at New York event which he blames on a 'secret health issue.'

April 23 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jason Biggs has showed off his dramatic new look, sparking rumors he’s become the latest Hollywood star to divulge in weight loss drug Ozempic.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the American Pie actor, who played Jim Levenstein in the coming of age comedy, claims to have lost a whopping 40 pounds.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Biggs showed of his new chiseled features during a fundraising event in New York.

However, despite the buzz around Hollywood for Ozempic, he insists his new slimline figure is down to a major lifestyle change – and stress.

Asked how how he got into shape at a fundraising event in New York, Biggs said: "A part of it was I directed my first movie. Probably the most stressed I've ever been in my life, professionally anyway. So that contributed a little bit.

"It was just so much adrenaline and rushed and the schedule and stuff."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Biggs, pictured here in 2024, has battled with his weight since finding fame on 'American Pie.'

Biggs – who is a self-confessed "ice cream man" – claims he has now focused on eating "healthier food" and exercising more frequently as part of a lifestyle overhaul.

He explained: "No, it's just healthier food. I was eating crap. I bike ride. I bike a lot. I go up the west side highway to New Jersey. It's one of my favorite things to do."

While he is happy with his shock transformation, Biggs said it wasn't exactly his "goal" to lose 40 pounds.

He added: "I don't know if it was this much but I wanted to lose weight. I wanted to bring my cholesterol down and I brought it down."

Asked how long it took for him to shed the unwanted weight, Biggs said it took about "a year and a half."

"It's been a few years that I keep trying (to lose weight) and it's forward and back, forward and back. And I guess it really stuck – I don't know, a year and a half."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The actor said the stress of directing his first ever movie contributed to his dramatic weigh tloss.

When asked if he'd ever try weight-loss drugs like Ozempic to achieve a slimmer physique, Biggs didn't seem opposed to the idea.

He also appeared optimistic that semaglutide injections could be beneficial for those, like himself, with addiction issues. Biggs has been sober from alcohol since 2017.

Biggs said: "Yeah I mean, why not? I've heard nothing but good things. I've actually heard – because I'm sober alcoholic – I heard it has benefits for that which would make sense."

He continued: "Like it helps cravings because it's sort of the same part of the brain I guess. It's a mind thing but it's also a stomach thing.

"I don't know but it makes sense to me that there have been some studies that show that it actually helps with addiction issues.

"So that's super super cool. That's something I'm very passionate about so if it can help addicts and alcoholics then f--- yeah."

Despite losing so much weight, Biggs insists he doesn’t need surgery to remove the excess skin.

He added: "Oh God no. I haven't lost that much. I'm just working out as well, trying to turn it into muscle, hopefully.”

