Slim Jim! 'American Pie' Star Jason Biggs Sparks Ozempic Rumors by Showing Off Dramatic Weight Loss He Blames On 'Secret Health Issue’

Biggs – who is a self-confessed "ice cream man" – claims he has now focused on eating "healthier food" and exercising more frequently as part of a lifestyle overhaul.

He explained: "No, it's just healthier food. I was eating crap. I bike ride. I bike a lot. I go up the west side highway to New Jersey. It's one of my favorite things to do."

While he is happy with his shock transformation, Biggs said it wasn't exactly his "goal" to lose 40 pounds.

He added: "I don't know if it was this much but I wanted to lose weight. I wanted to bring my cholesterol down and I brought it down."

Asked how long it took for him to shed the unwanted weight, Biggs said it took about "a year and a half."

"It's been a few years that I keep trying (to lose weight) and it's forward and back, forward and back. And I guess it really stuck – I don't know, a year and a half."