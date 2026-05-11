Kim Jong Un Assassination Fears Erupt — North Korea Issues New Law 'Demanding' Automatic Nuclear Attack If Dictator Is Killed 

Trump has reportedly taken that care and has already allegedly created his own fail-safe should some foreign adversary try to take him out.

In February 2025, Trump claimed that if Iran was ever successful in assassinating him, he'd already "left instructions" on a counterattack that should take place in response.

"That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end," he said at the time. "There won't be anything left."

He expressed a similar sentiment during a sit-down with NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.

"I have very firm instructions," he said. "Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."