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Home > News > North Korea

Kim Jong Un Assassination Fears Erupt — North Korea Issues New Law 'Demanding' Automatic Nuclear Attack If Dictator Is Killed 

kim jong un
Source: mega/unsplashh

North Korea is now under strict orders to launch a nuclear attack if President Kim Jong Un is ever assassinated.

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May 11 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

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North Korea has updated its constitution to include the order to launch a retaliatory nuclear assault on any "foreign adversary" if leader Kim Jong Un is ever assassinated, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The new rule comes months after Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other top officials, were "obliterated" by U.S. and Israeli forces, and seems especially aimed at President Trump.

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'Iran Was a Wake-Up Call'

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kim jong un, donald trump
Source: mega

The new law seems to be proactive against the U.S. and Donald Trump

According to the revised Article 3 of the nuclear policy law: "If the command-and-control system over the state’s nuclear forces is placed in danger by hostile forces' attacks ... a nuclear strike shall be launched automatically and immediately."

Kim currently has that command-and-control of the North’s nuclear forces.

"Iran was the wake-up call," Andrei Lankov, a Russian-born professor of history and international relations at Kookmin University in Seoul, told The Telegraph.

"North Korea saw the remarkable efficiency of the US-Israeli decapitation attacks, which immediately eliminated the greater part of the Iranian leadership, and they must now be terrified."

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Iran Has Warned Trump

donald trump, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Source: mega

Trump took out Iran's Supreme Leader and his crew in bomb strikes.

Trump has not held back in threatening Iran, having already taken out Khamenei and many of his top brass. After Mojtaba Khamenei took over his father's position, the president blasted Iran's leadership and predicted its new ruler would struggle to maintain stability.

But Iran did not back down, as security official Ali Larijani responded with a fiery message aimed directly at Trump.

"[Iran] is not afraid of your empty threats," Larijani said. "Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Take care of yourself not to be eliminated!"

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Trump Has His Own Plan to Strike Back

donald trump
Source: mega

The president has warned he has his own retaliatory plans in place should anything happen to him.

Trump has reportedly taken that care and has already allegedly created his own fail-safe should some foreign adversary try to take him out.

In February 2025, Trump claimed that if Iran was ever successful in assassinating him, he'd already "left instructions" on a counterattack that should take place in response.

"That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end," he said at the time. "There won't be anything left."

He expressed a similar sentiment during a sit-down with NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.

"I have very firm instructions," he said. "Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."

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Assassination Plots Against Trump

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Asif Merchant
Source: mega

Asif Merchant tried to kill Trump in 2024.

Proving they mean business, a pair of Iranian assassination plots against Trump were previously thwarted back in 2024.

One of these spies was Farhad Shakeri. On October 7, 2024, he was reportedly told to recruit a "kill team" in the United States as part of a plan to murder Trump during his presidential election campaign.

Shakeri reportedly believed Trump would "lose" the 2024 election, and it would be "easier to assassinate" him after that.

However, after Trump's decisive win, it became "easier" to deal with Shakeri. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed the would-be assassin had been "hunted down and killed" during the initial U.S. air attacks on Iran.

That same year, Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, was trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and orchestrated his own assassination plan.

According to the Justice Department, the plot was intended as retaliation for Trump's 2020 order that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, but it fell apart when one of his contacts alerted the FBI.

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