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Home > News > Barron Trump

'He's Very Popular': Trump Fuels Speculation Reclusive Son Barron, 20, Could Enter Politics With Proud-Dad Brag

split image of Barron Trump and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump praised Barron as 'a popular guy' during a new interview.

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May 11 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump fueled fresh speculation that his youngest son, Barron Trump, could eventually follow him into politics after praising the notoriously private 20-year-old during a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speaking with journalist Sharyl Attkisson on "Full Measure," Donald stopped short of predicting a political future for Barron, but still appeared eager to hype up his son's popularity.

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'A Popular Guy'

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image of The president stopped short of predicting whether Barron will enter politics.
Source: mega

The president stopped short of predicting whether Barron will enter politics.

When Attkisson asked whether he could envision Barron entering politics someday, Trump replied: "Well, maybe, he's certainly a popular guy."

The president then broadened the praise to the rest of his children, while subtly complimenting himself in the process.

"But I have a lot of members of my family that are very popular, you know?" Trump said, before adding: "I have good kids, I have very good kids."

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Source: @FullMeasureNews/X

Barron has largely stayed out of the public spotlight despite intense interest surrounding him.

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Low-Key College Life

image of The 20-year-old is currently attending New York University's Stern School of Business.
Source: mega

The 20-year-old is currently attending New York University's Stern School of Business.

Barron, who has largely stayed out of the political spotlight despite his famous last name, has been attempting to maintain a relatively normal life while attending New York University's Stern School of Business.

Reports claim the 20-year-old spent his freshman year studying at the university's Manhattan campus before relocating to NYU's Washington, D.C., site during his sophomore year last fall.

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New Beverage Business Has Already Sparked Backlash

image of Barron is listed as a director behind the upcoming beverage brand Sollos Yerba Mate.

Barron is listed as a director behind the upcoming beverage brand Sollos Yerba Mate.

The speculation surrounding Barron's future also comes as the Trump heir faces growing scrutiny over his latest business venture.

Barron is listed as one of the directors behind Sollos Yerba Mate, a caffeinated herbal tea brand set to launch later this month.

The company recently teased its upcoming release in a promotional Instagram video showing the drink being packaged at a factory before flashing the launch date across the screen alongside the caption: "One step closer to launch. The perfect summer drink."

But critics quickly flooded the comments section, with several users accusing the company of profiting from Latin American culture while attacking the Trump family's political rhetoric on immigration.

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Critics Accused Trump Family of Expanding 'Business Schemes'

image of The drink company has already faced criticism online ahead of its launch.
Source: mega

The drink company has already faced criticism online ahead of its launch.

Other online critics mocked the beverage brand outright, with one person branding it "the official drink of MAGA frat boys," while another sarcastically suggested the company should have chosen a name more aligned with Donald's immigration policies.

According to business registration documents filed earlier this year in Delaware and Florida, Barron and four additional individuals were named as directors tied to the company.

However, the venture has also raised ethics questions due to the Trump family's political influence and growing list of business interests.

Norm Eisen, co-founder and executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, previously claimed the Trump family's business dealings could create "another potential avenue" for people seeking influence through relatives connected to the president.

Online critics were even harsher, with one user accusing Barron of taking on "some random role to help the family grift."

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