'He's Very Popular': Trump Fuels Speculation Reclusive Son Barron, 20, Could Enter Politics With Proud-Dad Brag

President Donald Trump fueled fresh speculation that his youngest son, Barron Trump, could eventually follow him into politics after praising the notoriously private 20-year-old during a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Speaking with journalist Sharyl Attkisson on "Full Measure," Donald stopped short of predicting a political future for Barron, but still appeared eager to hype up his son's popularity.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Popular Guy'

Source: mega The president stopped short of predicting whether Barron will enter politics.

When Attkisson asked whether he could envision Barron entering politics someday, Trump replied: "Well, maybe, he's certainly a popular guy." The president then broadened the praise to the rest of his children, while subtly complimenting himself in the process. "But I have a lot of members of my family that are very popular, you know?" Trump said, before adding: "I have good kids, I have very good kids."

Article continues below advertisement

Will Barron Trump follow in his father’s footsteps? Watch the interview tomorrow on Full Measure: https://t.co/1zR7xf8Vn9 pic.twitter.com/kgINPLcgcW — Full Measure News (@FullMeasureNews) May 9, 2026 Source: @FullMeasureNews/X Barron has largely stayed out of the public spotlight despite intense interest surrounding him.

Article continues below advertisement

Low-Key College Life

Source: mega The 20-year-old is currently attending New York University's Stern School of Business.

Barron, who has largely stayed out of the political spotlight despite his famous last name, has been attempting to maintain a relatively normal life while attending New York University's Stern School of Business. Reports claim the 20-year-old spent his freshman year studying at the university's Manhattan campus before relocating to NYU's Washington, D.C., site during his sophomore year last fall.

Article continues below advertisement

New Beverage Business Has Already Sparked Backlash

Barron is listed as a director behind the upcoming beverage brand Sollos Yerba Mate.

The speculation surrounding Barron's future also comes as the Trump heir faces growing scrutiny over his latest business venture. Barron is listed as one of the directors behind Sollos Yerba Mate, a caffeinated herbal tea brand set to launch later this month. The company recently teased its upcoming release in a promotional Instagram video showing the drink being packaged at a factory before flashing the launch date across the screen alongside the caption: "One step closer to launch. The perfect summer drink." But critics quickly flooded the comments section, with several users accusing the company of profiting from Latin American culture while attacking the Trump family's political rhetoric on immigration.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Critics Accused Trump Family of Expanding 'Business Schemes'

Source: mega The drink company has already faced criticism online ahead of its launch.