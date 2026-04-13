'Shouldn't This be Called ICE?': Barron Trump's $1Million Beverage Business Already Being Brutally Trolled Before Release Date

Recently, the beverage company's official Instagram account posted a video from its factory, showing viewers how the cans are produced and packaged. At the end of the clip, the release date of May 2026 is displayed.

"One step closer to launch. The perfect summer drink," the caption reads. However, not everyone was on board with the drink, as critics soon rushed to the comments section to react.

"Nice cultural appropriation," one person raged. "They don't want Latinos in the US, but they want their products..."

Another went off, "The official drink of MAGA Frat Bois the world over… I'll pass," while a user added, "They hate immigrants but love to steal their product ideas to create a business."

"Funny, the name is Sollos... Spanish words. Given Trump's policies, shouldn't this be called ICE or WHITE or something?" a commentator quipped.