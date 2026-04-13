'Shouldn't This be Called ICE?': Barron Trump's $1Million Beverage Business Already Being Brutally Trolled Before Release Date
April 13 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Barron Trump's new $1million beverage business is already being brutally trolled just weeks before its release date, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 20-year-old is listed as one of the directors of Sollos Yerba Mate, a caffeinated herbal tea, mainly popular in several South American countries, including Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina.
'The Official Drink of MAGA'
Recently, the beverage company's official Instagram account posted a video from its factory, showing viewers how the cans are produced and packaged. At the end of the clip, the release date of May 2026 is displayed.
"One step closer to launch. The perfect summer drink," the caption reads. However, not everyone was on board with the drink, as critics soon rushed to the comments section to react.
"Nice cultural appropriation," one person raged. "They don't want Latinos in the US, but they want their products..."
Another went off, "The official drink of MAGA Frat Bois the world over… I'll pass," while a user added, "They hate immigrants but love to steal their product ideas to create a business."
"Funny, the name is Sollos... Spanish words. Given Trump's policies, shouldn't this be called ICE or WHITE or something?" a commentator quipped.
The name "SOLLOS" is said to have been influenced by the 20-year-old's Palm Beach, Florida upbringing alongside his mother, Melania, and his father.
According to business registration documents filed in Delaware and Florida earlier this year, Barron and four other individuals were named as directors of the business. The drink has also received backlash due to its ties to an already powerful family, led by President Trump at the top.
Norm Eisen, the co-founder and executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, claimed the Trump family's business matters "open yet another potential avenue of seeking to influence the president through his family’s assorted business schemes."
"No surprise that Barron is taking some random role to help the family grift," one user previously said.
Barron Trump's Draft Drama
Many of Barron's critics do not appear to be impressed by his new business venture and would prefer to see the president's youngest son on the frontlines, especially after the Pentagon's latest order.
Starting on December 1 2026, young, eligible men ages 18-26 will be registered for the military draft pool, a detail included in an annual defense policy bill Congress signed into law in 2025.
The last time a draft was in effect was February 1973, during the Vietnam War, but plenty of people have already urged Barron to be drafted.
"Are they going to draft President Trump's son, Barron Trump?" one person asked on X. "The GOP should send their children first and Barron."
"Will Barron be granted an exemption (or develop bone spurs)?" another noted on X, referring to the college student's father avoiding military service due to a bone spur diagnosis when he was 22 years old.
At the moment, Barron is not being set for the war, especially if his mother, Melania, can help it.
In an interview with Fox Business, the 55-year-old said: "You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is."
She added, "He's an incredible young man; we are very proud of him. Second year in Stern School of Business, and he loves it."
Melania was quickly slammed for her comments and was accused of being a "helicopter" parent.